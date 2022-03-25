IMPROVEMENTS IN THE SUS – Saúde de Três Lagoas opens a form for a Survey of Children and Adolescents with Neurodevelopmental Disorders

The Municipal Health Department (SMS) of Três Lagoas, in order to better serve the population through the Unified Health System (SUS), opened an online form to collect data from children and adolescents with Neurodevelopmental Disorders.

According to the folder, the data will serve for the dimensioning and organization of our care network and, therefore, the collaboration of the population is of paramount importance, both those responsible for children and adolescents with Neurodevelopmental Disorders – Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). ); Autism Spectrum Disorder, Learning Disorders, among others – to answer the questions, and the general population for the dissemination of the form.

COLLABORATION

To access and complete the form, the person MUST CLICK HERE or in a specific banner available on the Municipality’s Official Portal – www.treslagoas.ms.gov.br.

SAFETY

SMS emphasizes that all data collected are unique and exclusive to support the improvement of health services and that the information provided will be safe.

SERVICE

For more information about the initiative, interested parties can call 67 3929-1290 or go in person to the Clínica da Criança, located at Rua Egídio Thomé and Rua Etelvino Custódio de Queiroz.

