In mice, male birth control pill is 99% effective

The day is getting closer and closer when men will have a contraceptive option in addition to male condoms and vasectomy, say scientists in the United States. The group had a 99% effectiveness rate using a male birth control pill in tests done on mice. The encouraging results—the best to date—were published at the latest meeting of the American Chemical Society (ACS).

University of Minnesota researcher and one of the study’s authors, Abdullah Al Noman emphasizes that the development of a male oral contraceptive is a challenge faced by scientists “for decades”. Most compounds tested in humans currently target the male sex hormone testosterone, which, when inhibited, can lead to side effects such as weight gain, depression, and increased levels of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (known as LDL). . “We wanted to develop a non-hormonal contraceptive to avoid these side effects,” he says.

The researchers bet on a protein called retinoic acid receptor alpha (RAR-alpha). This molecule is part of a family of three nuclear receptors that bind to retinoic acid, a vitamin A compound that plays important roles in the human body, such as sperm formation. Previous studies have shown that, in male mice, the deletion of the RAR-alpha gene made the mice sterile and caused no side effects. Based on these data, the experts looked for a molecule that could safely inhibit RAR-alpha.

To do this, the researchers examined the crystal structures of RAR-alpha and, based on this information, developed approximately 100 test compounds and evaluated the power of each of them to inhibit the target gene. Thus, a promising compound emerged — YCT529 — which, in in vitro tests, effectively inhibited RAR-alpha. The chemical is also designed not to interact with the other two nuclear receptors that bind to retinoic acid — RAR-beta and RAR-gamma, in an attempt to minimize potential side effects.

Five years

Then the research team set out for tests on mice. When administered orally for four weeks, the experimental drug dramatically reduced sperm counts, with a contraceptive efficacy rate of 99% and no reported side effects. The researchers also found that the mice were able to bear pups again between four and six weeks after stopping the use of the compound.

“This is very important. You drop the target, that is, you have the desired effect, but the mice are also viable and healthy”, emphasizes, in a statement, Gunda Georg, leader of the study. The results obtained encouraged the team, which now intends to evaluate the new drug in humans. “YCT529 will start being tested in human clinical trials in the third or fourth quarter of 2022. We intend to explore other compounds as well, that are similar to this one”, says Al Noman. The expectation is that the pill can be marketed in up to five years.