In one month, war affects 18 million and generates biggest exodus since 1945

In just one month, the war in Ukraine causes the flight of a quarter of the population and affects 18 million people, in addition to leaving at least a thousand dead and putting the country on the brink of famine. The data is being published by the WHO (World Health Organization), while the UN humanitarian agencies recognize that the humanitarian crisis is the biggest in Europe since the end of the Second World War.

According to the entity’s data collection, about 7 million people are internally displaced. The UN predicted, at the beginning of the war, that the worst-case scenario would be an exodus from the country of 4 million. Now, that number is practically surpassed.

“This means that 1 in 4 Ukrainians is now forcibly displaced, worsening the condition of people suffering from non-communicable diseases. According to the International Organization for Migration, 1 in 3 of the internally displaced suffer from a chronic condition.” , said the WHO.

The impact of the war on the health sector was indeed profound. According to the WHO, several hospitals were reoriented to care for the injured, giving up essential services and primary health care. Half of Ukraine’s pharmacies are closed and many health workers are displaced or unable to work.

According to the agency, close to 1,000 health units are close to conflict lines. The consequence of this is limited or no access to medicines, facilities and health professionals. In many places treatments for chronic conditions have almost stopped.

Vaccination against covid-19 and routine immunization also stopped. Before the invasion, at least 50,000 people were being vaccinated against Covid-19 a day. But between February 24 and March 15, only 175,000 people were vaccinated.

Another finding is that the WHO had verified 64 incidents of health attacks, causing 15 deaths and 37 injuries. That is, 2 to 3 attacks a day.

Attacks on health care are not just a violation of international humanitarian law, but a disturbingly common tactic of warfare. They destroy critical infrastructure, but worse, they destroy hope.”

Jarno Habicht, WHO Representative in Ukraine

“The attacks deprive already vulnerable people of the care that is often the difference between life and death. Health care is not — and should never be — a target,” he said.