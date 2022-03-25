“In this hour, humanity, exhausted and disoriented, is under the cross with you”

Pope Francis performs this afternoon the act of consecration of Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, which has been at war for a month. A gesture that will take place in the Vatican Basilica and also in Fatima, where Francis sent Cardinal Konrad Krajewski. “Peace is always born from God and from the conformity of the heart to the one who loves him immensely”, said Father Cecchin, President of the Pontifical Marian Academy International.

As children who turn to the Mother, humanity entrusts itself to Mary, Queen of Peace, in the midst of the storm, of a war unleashed a month ago between Russia and Ukraine.

“Thus we consecrate the future of the entire human family, the needs and anxieties of peoples, the anxieties and hopes of the world to you. our journeys.”

The words of the Act of Consecration of Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary will resound today at 5 pm in St. Peter’s Basilica. The Pope will preside over the Rite of Reconciliation with individual confession and absolution. The same act, on the same day, will be performed by all the bishops of the world. Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, the Pope’s beggar sent by Francis, will do so in Fatima.

Conform to the heart of Mary

Pope Francis’ choice to consecrate Russia, Ukraine and all of humanity to the Immaculate Heart of Mary is part of the Church’s teaching tradition, which has always looked to Our Lady as the one to entrust in the moment of trial. The president of the Pontifical Marian Academy International, Fr. Stefano Cecchin ofm, in an interview with Vatican Radio – Vatica News, underlined the theological significance of this consecration: “To find peace we must conform ourselves to the heart of Mary, a heart that loves immensely.” In October 2020, meeting with the professors and students of the Pontifical Theological Faculty Marianum in Rome, the Pope invited them to remain “always attentive to the signs of the Marian times that pass through our time”. According to Father Cecchin, Francis’ decision to renew this act of consecration at this historic moment stems from his attention: “When there are wars in a family, one entrusts oneself to the Mother”.









Father Cecchin, as a Mariologist, how did you accept this decision of the Pope?

I am leaving for Fátima, where a congress is taking place these days on the consecration of Portugal to the Immaculate Conception, held in 1931. On that occasion, it was the first nation in the world consecrated to the Immaculate Heart of Mary. In preparing my report, I covered the entire path of the Church in the “Land of Mary”, as the Portuguese country is called. I also realized how this presence, in all difficult moments in the history of Portugal, had its apex with the apparitions of Fátima. And it was Fátima who gave us back the image of Mary who was concerned with the European situation at the time. In 1917, there was the Russian Revolution, the First World War, and God continued to take care of us through Mary, who, in the Fatima apparitions, asked for the consecration of Russia. I want to say that if we look carefully at the “signs of the Marian times”, as Pope Francis invited us to do, we will also find them in the current historical moment. Therefore, I found the Pope’s choice to renew this consecration really wonderful and, therefore, to entrust to the “mother” the two nations that are at war, Russia and Ukraine. Pope Francis continues to tell us that the common home is a woman, and is like Mary, that the Church is like Mary and is Mother. We know well that in a family when the children don’t get along and there are problems, the mother tends to bring peace. This delivery is born from this intuition of the Pope and we thank him very much.

What theological meaning does this consecration have?

The Heart of Mary is the heart of God. We must think that Mary is the one who shared the only Son with the Father. That Son immensely loved by the Father and the Mother, as John Paul II and Paul VI and the whole tradition have reminded us. Mary opened the way for us to love, which responded, more than any other creature, to the immense love of God. Therefore, we are all called to conform to this Heart in order to be able to love Jesus in others. We are convinced that true peace is not born so much from the United Nations, weapons or state policy, but comes only from God. Therefore, if we want to create peace, we must conform our hearts to the one who loved God and who loves the Church and the brothers, that is, Mary. So this is the Immaculate Heart of Mary: a heart that loves immensely, giving itself to all of us. Therefore, if we really want to create peace, we must start from our hearts conformed to the Immaculate Heart of Mary.









Pope Francis has invited bishops from around the world and their priests to join him in this act of consecration and surrender. Because?

It seems to me a choice linked to the concept of synodality that Pope Francis continues to reiterate. The Pope represents the Church, the sense of unity, but unity with the Church and in the Church, which is – as he calls it – our common home. That’s why we don’t save ourselves alone, as Pope Francis reminded us in “Fratelli tutti” and always together we must ask God for the salvation of the world. “Where two or three are gathered in my name, I will be in their midst”, the Gospel reminds us and Francis stresses that the path to the salvation of the world must be traveled together, not alone. So, at this moment, the whole Church must be united, as in a great Synod, a great Council in which God is asked to intervene.









The history of the Church tells us that there were several acts of consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, carried out by the predecessors of Pope Francis: Pius XII, Paul VI and John Paul II. How to insert the Pope’s choice in the context of this tradition?

It is very important for us that the Magisterium of the Church has, throughout history, always looked to Mary as the one who is the image of the unity of the Church, who takes care of the Church, whom, in difficult moments, we must always invoke to help us. to find the solution. The most beautiful Marian icon, for me, is that of Mary who shows us the way: Our Lady Odigitria, the Virgin who shows us the way that leads to Jesus. The Church with her Wisdom illuminated by the Holy Spirit thus continues to reiterate, as Vatican II did, that Mary is a sign of sure hope. Let us remember that in the history of the Church, in the most difficult moments, the name of Mary has always been invoked, as the pontifical magisterium reminds us. Thus, Pope Francis is in continuity with the teaching of the Church.

Why did the Pope want his envoy, Cardinal Krajewski, to make the same gesture at the Shrine of Fatima?

The Fátima apparitions must be contextualized in the path taken by Portugal. In the 17th century, the King of Portugal was the first to consecrate himself to the Immaculate Conception, taking off her crown and placing it on the head of the Immaculate Conception. Since then, the kings of Portugal never wore the crown, leaving that privilege to the Immaculate Conception. So we speak of a land where Maria always showed her attention and her help in the most difficult moments. Fátima thus becomes the apex of this manifestation that later crossed the borders of Portugal to become a reality, therefore an apparition, valid for the whole world. Therefore, it is not a question of entrusting only Russia and Ukraine to Mary’s heart, but all injustice, all that goes against the right of the human person, all mafia attitudes. All these realities that we want to transform together through Mary to create a better world.