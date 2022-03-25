‘It would be the end of Putin’, says Boris Johnson on chemical weapons use

LONDON, MAR 24 (ANSA) – UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that Russia’s possible use of chemical weapons in Ukraine would set off a wave of “visceral horror” among world leaders. and would have “catastrophic consequences” for President Vladimir Putin himself.

The statement was made by the British prime minister after the NATO summit and the G7 meeting in Brussels.

Johnson stressed that he shared US President Joe Biden’s fear that Moscow’s denunciation of the alleged discovery of biological weapons laboratories in Ukraine could be a provocation in view of the use of “false flag chemical weapons”.

Despite everything, the UK prime minister said he believed “Putin understands” that such a choice would be “profoundly catastrophic for him”. Earlier, Ukrainian officials again accused Russia of using phosphorus bombs, a type of substance whose use is limited by an international convention to which Moscow is a signatory.

Since the start of the war, the UK has sanctioned over 1,000 Russian individuals and entities so far. “The message that Putin can take is: Ukraine is not alone. We stand with the people of Kiev, Mariupol, Lviv and Donetsk,” Johnson said.

“As the president himself [da Ucrânia, Volodymyr] Zelensky said, the people of Ukraine must prevail and Putin must fail. And he will.”

In an interview with reporters, Johnson took the opportunity to announce military aid to Ukraine. “The UK will send 6,000 more missiles and provide £25m in funding for the armed forces,” he said.

In addition, it announced the deployment of new troops to partner countries of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) that are located further east of Europe.

“We are bolstering our support for NATO countries on the front line by sending a new group of UK troops to Bulgaria, as well as doubling our troops in Poland and Estonia.

“Ukraine is not alone,” he concluded.