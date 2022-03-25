Jundiaí starts scheduling D4 against Covid-19 and against Influenza (flu)

With the application of the fourth dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 for the elderly over 80 years old, which started last Monday (21), the City Hall carried out on the night of this Wednesday (23) the first application for this public by appointment. The application was made at Parque Comendador Antonio Carbonari (Parque da Uva), in the drive-thru system.

In addition to opening new schedules for the application of this immunizing agent for this age group, the City Hall also anticipated this Saturday (26) the beginning of the application of the immunizing agent against Influenza (flu). This year, there will be no need for an application interval between vaccines.

by appointment

This Thursday (24), City Hall opens on the internet, a new schedule for the application of the D4 vaccine for Covid-19 for elderly people over 80 years old and who have received the first additional dose at least four months ago and also from the Influenza vaccine, also only for elderly people over 80 years old.

The schedule is valid for Covid (D4) and/or Influenza (flu) vaccination, the eligible user must inform the health professional at the time of application, which vaccine(s) he will take: Covid (D4), Influenza or both.

For this agenda, applications of immunizers will also be made by drive-thru, at Parque da Uva, this Saturday (26), from 8:30 am to 11:30 am and from 1:00 pm to 3:30 pm; on Monday (28), from 6pm to 8pm; and on Wednesday (30), also from 18:00 to 20:00.

No appointment – ​​Covid-19 vaccine

Without appointments, this public can also, until this Friday (25), take the dose of the vaccine in all Basic Health Units (UBS), according to the schedules of the vaccination room of each unit, and in six decentralized centers, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and from 1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., in the following decentralized centers:

Jardim Santa Gertrudes Health Academy (Rua Alice Guimarães Pellegrini, 780);

Former UBS Jardim do Lago (89, Rua Filomena Ricci);

UBS Hortolândia (Street Palmira Cervi Bárbaro, 91);

UBS Novo Horizonte (20 José Ribeiro Barbosa Street);

UBS Tamoio (Rua Orestes Barbosa, s/nº);

UBS Vila Ana (250 Fausto Leonidas Bocchino Street).

No appointment – ​​Influenza vaccine

Starting this Tuesday (29), the UBS and decentralized centers will reserve the morning period exclusively for the application in people over 80 years old, both of the immunizing agent against Covid-19 and against Influenza.

In the afternoon, the vaccination rooms of the UBS make vaccines against Covid-19 and other vaccines available again, and the decentralized centers offer the vaccine against Covid-19 for all age groups.

The Health Promotion Management Unit will soon release the dose application schedules for this and other audiences in the coming days. Those who prefer can also consult the locations on the City Hall website.