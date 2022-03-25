Lapsus$ Group arrested by London Police

Police in London, UK, said they had arrested seven individuals linked to the Lapsus cybercriminal group on Thursday afternoon (24), according to the BBC. O TecMundo had already raised in January the identity of the leader of the group, who resided in Oxford.

According to a leak published this morning (24), the teenager responsible for the group had reached a fortune of US$ 14 million through digital crimes.

Investigations are ongoing

Because they are minors, local authorities have not released images, names or further details about the arrests. “Seven people between the ages of 16 and 21 were arrested in connection with an investigation into a hacking group. All have been released under investigation. Our investigations remain ongoing,” the police commented.

The BBC even spoke to the father of one of the young men, who said: “I had never heard about any of this until recently. He never talked about hacking, but he is very good at computers and spends a lot of time on the computer. I always thought that he was playing”.

The Lapsus group became known for gaining access to the internal systems of large companies and government agencies, among them are Microsoft, LG, Samsung, Claro, Vodafone, NVIDIA, Ministry of Health, Claro, ConectSUS, Localiza and others.

On a public Lapsus Telegram channel, the latest message shared states that “they” would go on vacation.