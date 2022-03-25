Male birth control pill is 99% effective in initial trial

A team of US scientists claims to have developed a 99% effective male contraceptive pill to prevent pregnancy. The results are still initial, from tests with mice, but the researchers say that the contraceptive method will be available on the market in up to five years.

Unlike the female contraceptive pill and other contraceptive methods intended for women, the male pill does not use hormones and, therefore, did not show side effects in the animals that participated in the tests.

Other groups of scientists have already tried to develop a male pill based on the hormone testosterone. The problem is that the approach has resulted in side effects such as weight gain, depression and an increase in bad cholesterol (LDL), which is associated with a higher risk of heart disease.

The discovery could be a milestone in birth control medicine, which until now is seen as a predominantly female responsibility. “Several studies show that men are interested in sharing contraceptive responsibility with their partners,” said researcher Abdullah Al Noman, a graduate of the University of Minnesota, who presented the research at the American Chemical Society meeting held on Wednesday ( 3/23).

The new method is non-hormonal

non-hormonal pill

The researchers explain that the study focused on a protein called retinoic acid receptor (RAR) alpha, which is important for male fertility.

Retinoic acid, an oxidized form of vitamin A, plays an important role in cell growth, sperm formation, and embryonic development, but it needs to interact with RAR-alpha to perform these functions.

Laboratory tests showed that mice given the drug to inhibit the receptor became temporarily sterile. They regained fertility within four to six weeks after stopping contraceptive use.

Scientists hope to begin human trials later this year. The contraceptive is expected to be available on the market within five years, in 2027. “I am optimistic that we will move forward quickly”, said Professor Gunda Georg, who is part of the research.