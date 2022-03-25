Mother of a boy hospitalized with meningitis in São José speaks exclusively to Meon: “they said it was a virus”

The boy’s mother Miguel Evaristo Guedes da Silva, hospitalized with meningitis in the ICU at the Municipal Hospital of São José dos Campos, exclusively granted an interview to Portal Meon. She made it clear in the conversation her dissatisfaction with the first care given to her son when the signs of the disease began to appear.

“I took my son, vomiting, with a high fever, aged 39, to the UPA (Emergency Care Unit) in Campo dos Alemães, and the doctor who attended to me said he had a virus. He gave me an injection, gave me medicine and asked me to return home,” she said.

The mother then reported that the boy returned home, slept and woke up again in pain, which made her return to Santa Casa. According to her, the doctor responsible for attending to her requested a blood and urine test and then “changed shifts”. Then the diagnosis came similar: virus

“The doctor ordered the tests and changed shifts. The doctor who took him again stated that it was a virus, as we had been told the night before. We tested for covid, h1n1, but nothing came of it. He took a saline solution and was waiting,” said the mother.

Then, the mother said that she was instructed to take her son to the Municipal Hospital of São José dos Campos. For this, an ambulance would pick her up with her son and take him to the scene. It was then that, after the boy complained of severe pain again, she decided to “contradict” the advice and take him to the hospital in a hurry and by car.

Finally, after arriving at the hospital, the accurate diagnosis came: Miguel had meningitis. Minutes later, some spots appeared on the boy’s body and the exam confirmed the infection. According to the mother, her son had been “a warrior” for enduring the pain and that she heard from a doctor that the time taken to take the child to the hospital made a difference.

“My son was in a horrible situation when we arrived. He was a warrior. When we arrived, the doctor told us that time was of the essence for him to be in the condition he is in: alive,” the mother reported.

Miguel also suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest in the last 48 hours and had his kidney compromised, requiring hemodialysis to clean and filter the blood. The boy’s condition is serious but stable.