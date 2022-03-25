Motorola Frontier? Motorola’s 125W charger appears in the image – Tudo em Tecnologia

After impressing its fans with the launch of the Motorola Edge X30, Motorola is getting ready to take the next step. According to recent reports, the company will soon launch a flagship smartphone codenamed “Frontier”, whose specifications have already been revealed. And now, the general manager of Lenovo China has shared an image of a new Motorola 125W charger, a feature expected to equip the company’s new flagship.

With this image, expectations about the launch of the Motorola Frontier grow. After all, it should be the company’s first device to support 125W super fast charging. Jin also reported that the image charger weighs only 130 grams. As a result, it seems that the launch of this new smartphone is very close to happening.

The 125W charger in the image above should arrive with the Frontier, Motorola’s next flagship

According to previous leaks, the Motorola Frontier will have a 6.73-inch P-OLED curved screen with Full HD+ resolution and 144Hz refresh rate support. The handset is said to come with an SM8475 chip, which refers to the unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus. In addition, it should include 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of internal space.

To keep everything running longer, Motorola is expected to include a 4,500mAh battery with 125W fast charging and 50W wireless charging. It is expected to also bring a 60-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. In addition, it should include an impressive 194 MP main camera with OISa 50 MP ultrawide lens and a 12 MP telephoto sensor.