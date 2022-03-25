Negative readjustment of health plans hits Hapvida’s profit

the health operator hapvida reported fourth quarter 2021 results and let the market down. The profit of 200 million reais in the period, more than double compared to the same period in 2020, was insufficient for some analysts. The American bank Goldman Sachs assesses that the negative adjustment of 8.19% of health insurance in 2021 impacted the company’s operation because the loss ratio remained at a very high level. “We expect a negative reaction from the market, considering the weaker-than-expected operating trends,” analysts at the institution said. Hapvida’s expenses were 20% above the bank’s expectations.

The results still do not count the merger with the Intermedic, which will be incorporated into the balance sheet in the first quarter of 2022. For Credit Suisse, both operations should still have their operations pressured by the macroeconomic scenario. “The results confirm our hypothesis that, in addition to integrating the acquired operations, there are additional pressures on payrolls and materials, consistent with the current macroeconomic scenario,” the analysts wrote. At 2:58 pm, Hapvida shares were trading down 5.26%.

