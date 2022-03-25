Niterói will announce a calendar for the fourth dose against Covid-19 for the elderly over 80

share tweet share share Email



The Niterói Health Department will announce, next week, the vaccination schedule for the fourth dose, or second booster dose, against covid-19 for elderly people over 80 years old. The information was released in a live video on the social networks of the City Hall, on the night of this Thursday (24), with the mayor of Niterói, Axel Grael, and the municipal secretary of Health, Rodrigo Oliveira. The fourth dose of the immunizing agent is now available in the city’s health units for immunosuppressed patients.

According to Rodrigo Oliveira, the city has been in a scenario of reduction of the coronavirus for more than three weeks and, at the moment, has only two hospitalized patients diagnosed with Covid-19. The secretary took the opportunity to reinforce that the city continues in a continuous recap and the importance of completing the vaccination schedule. “We had a reduction in the number of confirmed cases, in the number of people seeking emergency units, in tests carried out and positive tests. In Ômicron’s high period, we had 52% of positive tests, that is, for every 100 tests performed, 52 were positive. Today, out of every 100 tests performed, only five are positive. We also continue with an important reduction in the number of deaths. This is due to the effort of every citizen of Niterói who complied with the measures together with the City Hall, but mainly, to our collective effort in relation to vaccination.”

Niterói Prefecture is applying the first and second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to children aged 5 to 11 years. Adolescents aged 12 to 17 years with comorbidity and permanent disability are being immunized with the booster dose, 5 months apart from the second dose. The population aged 18 and over is also receiving the booster dose, with an interval of 4 months. The fourth dose is being applied to immunosuppressed patients, with an interval of 4 months from the third dose. The city continues in continuous repechage.



Children’s documentation

Child’s vaccination record

Identity or birth certificate

CPF or SUS card

Proof of residence of the legal representative



Documentation of adolescents aged 12 to 17 years with comorbidities

To receive the booster dose, it is necessary to present ID, CPF, proof of residence, proof of the first and second dose of the vaccine and report of the comorbidity or permanent disability. Young people with comorbidities or permanent disabilities listed in the National Immunization Program of the Ministry of Health will be vaccinated.



Children’s vaccination sites

– Doctor Renato Silva Regional Polyclinic – Avenida João Brasil, s/nº, Engenhoca.

– Sérgio Arouca Polyclinic – Rua Vital Brazil Filho, s/nº – Vital Brazil.

– Itaipu Regional Polyclinic – Avenida Irene Lopes Sodré – Itaipu.

– Carlos Antônio da Silva Regional Polyclinic – Av. Jansen de Melo, s/n – São Lourenço.

Immunization is available from Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 5 pm, with entry until 4 pm.



Vaccination sites for adolescents and adults

Policlínica Sérgio Arouca – Rua Vital Brazil Filho, s/nº – Vital Brazil.

Polyclinic Dr. João da Silva Vizella – Rua Luiz Palmier, 726 – Barreto.

Itaipu Regional Polyclinic – Avenida Irene Lopes Sodré – Itaipu.

Regional Polyclinic Carlos Antônio da Silva – Avenida Jansen de Melo, s/nº – São Lourenço.

Regional Polyclinic Doctor Guilherme Taylor March – R. Desembargador Lima Castro, 238 – Fonseca.

Regional Polyclinic of Piratininga Dom Luís Orione – Rua Dr. Marcolino Gomes Candau, 111 – Piratininga.

Regional Polyclinic Dr. Renato Silva – Avenida João Brasil, s/nº – Engenhoca

Opening hours: Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 5 pm, with entry until 4 pm.













