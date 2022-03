The NGO Open Doors, which monitors the persecution of Christians around the world, reported that a region of North Korea carried out a “massive sweep” of Christians.

For security reasons, the name of the place was not released, but sources connected to the organization attest that dozens of Christians were gathered for a service when guards invaded the place. All were arrested and executed.

The report claims that the families of the Christians – around 100 people – have also been captured and taken to prison, where they are subjected to sub-human conditions.

The executions and arrests are a result of the recent enactment of the “Anti-Reactionary Thought Act”, which provides for severe punishments for any individual or group that disseminates “foreign” products or even thoughts. Since then, state persecution has escalated and made clandestine religious events even more difficult.

North Korea ranks second in the ranking of countries where Christians are most persecuted. The worship of God is strictly prohibited: there is only room for the worship of the State and the dictator Kim Jong-un himself.