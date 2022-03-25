‘Nuclear button’, gym and neoclassical decor, inside Vladimir Putin’s presidential plane | World

Exclusive model, produced in Russia, as safe as possible and preferably huge. This is how Aircraft nº 1, the presidential plane, was conceived in the middle of the last century.

Since 1996, this role has been performed by an Ilyushin Il-96, the only aircraft that Vladimir Putin uses for his travels both within the country and abroad.

Why an Ilyushin Il-96?

2 of 9 Putin lands in Helsinki in file photo — Photo: Courtesy/Kremlin Putin lands in Helsinki in file photo — Photo: Courtesy/Kremlin

The Ilyushin Il-96 is a large aircraft: 55 meters in length and 60 meters in wingspan. It can reach speeds of up to 900 km/h and has four jet engines.

The same engines are installed on aircraft of the Tupolev Tu-204 and Tu-214 series – the two most popular Russian commercial aircraft, quite similar to the Boeing 757.

The aircraft is configured in the standard passenger version with a capacity of 300 seats. Designed in the 1980s at the Voronezh Aviation Factory, it made its maiden flight on a commercial route in December 1992.

However, Aeroflot retired its Il-96s in 2014, and other airlines did not even plan to buy them. In all, the factory produced 25 models, but most of them were integrated into the Rossiya Special Operations Squadron (a subsidiary of Aeroflot) fleet, serving the government.

There is a simple explanation for why the president liked the plane: the Il-96 was considered the most promising project in the country – the pinnacle of Russian aircraft construction.

But it turned out to be too expensive for airlines: four engines required twice as much fuel and maintenance costs as foreign planes.

3 of 9 Russian presidential plane in flight in file photo — Photo: E233renmei/CC 3.0 Russian presidential plane in flight in file photo — Photo: E233renmei/CC 3.0

For the presidential plane fleet, it ticks all the boxes.

“The aircraft has four engines. Even if two engines fail, it can still take off or drop in altitude, it can still maneuver and continue its flight,” explains Major General Vladimir Popov in a YouTube video. Even if only one engine remained running, the presidential plane would be able to fly 800 kilometers before landing.

“There are a number of reasons why the Il-96 is currently used as a government aircraft,” says Vladimir Talanov, a meritorious pilot for the Russian Federation. “First and foremost, it really is a reliable and safe aircraft, something that the use of the plane over many years has confirmed. Plus it has an element of prestige for a head of state – not everyone can afford to fly their own plane made by the country’s manufacturers.”

In total, the presidential version of the Il-96 has been updated five times since it was produced.

At first glance, nothing distinguishes the presidential plane from others in the Rossiya fleet, other than a small Russian flag on its tail. Inside, however, the plane is unique, meeting the highest standards of communication and safety, which earned it the nickname “Flying Kremlin”.

4 of 9 Putin sits in front of Defense Minister inside presidential plane in file photo — Photo: Kremlin via AP Putin sits in front of the Defense Minister inside the presidential plane in file photo — Photo: Kremlin via AP

Thanks to its communication apparatus, it is possible to transmit encrypted messages from any altitude to any point on the globe using any communication channel.

Also identified by the code Il-96-300PU – the PU stands for “punkt upravlenia” [do russo, ponto de comando] –, among other things, is equipped with a “nuclear button”.

It also has radar, electronic, electro-optical and visual control. All equipment is duplicated to handle unexpected contingencies.

In-flight equipment specialists from Austrian aviation manufacturer Diamond Aircraft Industry were responsible for the interior layout and installation of the equipment.

Generally speaking, the details of what is on board are state secrets. But a lot is known about the interior when it comes to passenger comfort.

5 of 9 Putin inside one of the presidential plane’s meeting rooms in file photo — Photo: Kremlin via AP Putin inside one of the meeting rooms of the presidential plane in file photo — Photo: Kremlin via AP

Living and working conditions inside the plane are no different than in the Kremlin itself: on board there is the private office of the president, several meeting rooms, a conference room, the president’s decompression room, a guest lounge, a gym, a dining facilities, a bar, showers and a separate medical unit with facilities for resuscitation and emergency care.

All the neoclassical decor is in light tones, highlighting the three colors of Russia, and the interiors are adorned with panels embroidered from historic prints, made by artisans.

Its inner appearance was revealed in 2018 when Putin allowed student Arslan Kaipkulov, who had dreamed of making a video of the plane, to take part in an onboard tour.

6 of 9 Student Arslan Kaipkulov, who dreamed of making a video of Putin’s presidential plane, was allowed to enter — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter/Kremlin Student Arslan Kaipkulov, who dreamed of making a video of Putin’s presidential plane, was allowed in – Photo: Reproduction/Twitter/Kremlin

There are different estimates of the production value of these machines.

In 2013, the Board of the President of the Russian Federation ordered two such planes – for 3.8 billion rubles ($52 million) and for 5.2 billion rubles ($71 million).

The British tabloid Daily Mail wrote, however, that the actual cost amounted to £390 million ($500 million at the exchange rate at the time).

How many Ilyushin Il-96s are at Putin’s disposal?

In practice, the name Aircraft #1 does not refer to a single aircraft. There are always several similar reserve aircraft – carrying guards, assistants and journalists.

The reserve aircraft usually follows the main one at an interval of 15 to 20 minutes. If the main aircraft fails and needs to land, the role of the reserve aircraft is to rescue passengers to continue the journey and take them to their destination.

Since 1977, it has been established to send not just one reserve aircraft, but two (one reserve for the reserve). This rule was imposed after US President Richard Nixon flew to Moscow, and Leonid Brezhnev decided to take him on a flight aboard an Il-62 (the model Russian heads of state used at the time).

8 of 9 Arslan Kaipkulov films the interior of Vladimir Putin’s presidential plane, in Russia — Photo: Handout/Kremlin Arslan Kaipkulov films the interior of Vladimir Putin’s presidential plane, in Russia – Photo: Disclosure / Kremlin

Passengers took their seats, but one of the engines did not start. They were transferred to the reserve aircraft, but it also failed to take off.

In addition, all presidential planes remain in service for a maximum of 15 years after rolling off the production line. At the end of this period, the aircraft are delivered for use by other government agencies and the president receives a new model.

The presidential plane has to fulfill a series of requirements. The main one refers to operability, which applies to both the planes themselves and the crew.

“Even if a single seat doesn’t recline, we switch planes and don’t ship it. Or we close a specific row to prevent anyone from sitting there,” says Putin’s former chief pilot Konstantin Tereschenko.

Although airlines assign deferred status to certain defects (those that do not pose a threat to safety) and the aircraft in question is allowed to continue its journey, the rule is different in the case of the presidential plane.

The vehicle must also be able to operate fully autonomously, like a submarine. This means that the maintenance and repair of Aircraft No. 1 is carried out by technical personnel exclusively in-house and no other person can touch it at airports.

“When a presidential visit takes place, the main plane, reserve planes and an advance group are sent. [Este último] carries six technicians, the reserve plane has four and the main plane has two. A team of eight technicians has the capacity to even disassemble and reassemble the entire plane. They are trained for that”, says the former pilot.

Air traffic control, however, is performed by the same personnel as commercial civil flights. The only difference is that for the main aircraft, the flight levels and air corridors are released and there are defined intervals in relation to the other aircraft, both in the front and in the rear.