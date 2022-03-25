Nutritionist, endocrinologist and nutritionist: learn what each one does and how they support weight loss | Health

Nutritionist, nutritionist or endocrinologist? What is the profile of the professional who can support people who seek to lose weight or face other related issues? Do you know the difference between these specialties and when to look for each one? All three are very important for health and well-being and can, in many situations, work together.

There are differences in the academic background of each one. The nutrologist and endocrinologist are trained in Medicine, specializing in each area. The nutritionist has a degree in Nutrition.

The nutrologist stimulates clinical and nutrological balance. The professional works with the diagnosis, prevention and treatment of nutritional diseases, which can involve situations of nutritional deficiencies (anemia, lack of vitamins and minerals), nutrineurometabolic diseases (such as obesity, diabetes, hypertension) and eating disorders (bulimia, anorexia, binge eating).

“It is up to the nutritionist to identify changes in eating habits, digestion, absorption and excretion of nutrients, as well as metabolic changes that lead to the non-utilization of these nutrients and that justify therapeutic interventions that can change the course of diseases, providing a better prognosis for the patient. He is also able to prescribe medication if necessary.“, explain the directors of the Brazilian Association of Nutrology (Abran), Eline de Almeida Soriano and Nelson Iucif Júnior.

Regarding the differences between a nutritionist and a nutritionist, Abran uses as an example other complementary careers, such as Psychiatry and Psychology or Physiatry and Physiotherapy.

When to look? The nutrologist should be consulted when there is a suspicion of an eating disorder that can cause damage to health, especially in the case of nutrineurometabolic diseases. A periodic evaluation (nutrological check-up) can also contribute to the early diagnosis of possible nutritional imbalances and prevention of more serious diseases.

Is the qualified professional to prescribe diets, create a plan and help in the patient’s food reeducation. “The difference is the service provided by the professional, the individualization of conduct, the reception during the service. The nutritionist’s work goes far beyond the diet. He understands and understands the entire context involved in food, not just the biological process of macro and micronutrient intake”, explains the nutritionist of the Federal Nutrition Council (CFN) Alexsandro Wosniaki, master in food and nutrition from the Federal University of Paraná.

“The nutritionist will understand how the person eats, what resources she has, what are the possibilities, what to put in meals, and working together with the patient to arrive at an adequate food planthat he can follow and maintain”, adds nutritionist Lara Natacci, master and doctor in nutrition from FMUSP (Faculty of Medicine, University of São Paulo).

When to look? When there is a need to adapt the food. “If the person is undergoing treatment with an endocrine or nutrologist and needs to change their diet, they should look for a nutritionist. For example: a diabetic who has to control the intake of carbohydrates and sweets, someone who has a food allergy and needs to replace foods” , says Natacci.

According to Natacci, the vast majority of patients want to lose weight, but the profile is changing. “Many people want to improve the quality of life, seek balance in food. We also have patients who are after sports nutrition, who have some specific goal, like muscle gain, fat loss,” he explains.

Wosniaki points out that everyone should see a nutritionist at least once in their lifetime. “Everyone, regardless of whether we have a disease or the simple desire to lose weight, we can improve our diet in some way“.

The role of the endocrinologist

The endocrinologist is also trained in Medicine. He is enabled for diagnose and treat diseases related to hormones and metabolism. Among the diseases are: obesity, diabetes, dyslipidemia, osteoporosis and hypothyroidism, as well as diseases of the pituitary, parathyroids, adrenals, gonads, growth disorders and puberty.

When to look for the endocrine? According to Cesar Boguszewski, president of the Brazilian Society of Endocrinology and Metabology (SBEM), the endocrine and metabolic system is one of the communication systems between the different tissues and organs of the human body, as well as the nervous system and the immune system.

“The clinical manifestations of these diseases are many and diverse. The most related to the endocrinologist are diabetes and obesity, but whenever there is suspicion or confirmation by another professional of the presence of an endocrine gland disorder or a hormonal disorder, the endocrinologist is the doctor to be sought”, he explains.

He cites some common symptoms associated with hormonal disorders: excessive tiredness, difficulty gaining or losing weight, excessive thirst or increased volume of urine, problems with growth and puberty in children and adolescents, excess hair, changes in menstrual cycles and thyroid enlargement.