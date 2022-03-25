On heroes, villains, truth and propaganda: organizing ideas about Zelensky – Jean Goldenbaum

He is used by some as the hero against the evil of the world, and by others as the villain who justifies Putin’s criminal actions.

support the 247

ICL

By Jean Goldenbaum

Since the beginning of the war, we have seen that in the Brazilian media, the articles referring to this theme, in their absolute majority, only serve one side. Dialectics, balance, honesty in presenting facts, disassociating themselves from their personal sympathy or antipathy for one or the other, is practically non-existent on the part of the authors.

Well, I think it is worth making some specific comments about Zelensky, after all he is used by some as the hero against the evil of the world, and by others as the villain who justifies Putin’s criminal actions (which would be the hero in this case).

So let’s get to the proven facts on both sides. I am sure that these facts will displease both Putin and Zelensky supporters, after all, none of them want the truth, but only propaganda. But I have nothing to do with it, so I set out here the circumstances surrounding this case, of which I learned impartially and dispassionately:

-Both in Ukraine and in Russia there are very strong neo-Nazi forces. Both Zelensky and Putin accept neo-Nazis if they are on their side. It’s the typical “nice Nazi and mean Nazi” case. So, in this war there are Nazis killing Nazis. Zelensky and Putin are extremely similar in this regard.

-Zelensky and his surrounding oligarchs came to power with the aim of installing a “Shoe Right” in the country, excluding the entire Left and expelling neo-Nazi parties from parliament. They achieved just that. Before him, neo-Nazis held several seats in parliament. Now they have zero. Zelensky accepts neo-Nazi battalions into his army as they are effective against Russia. Putin does exactly the same. Russian Nazis loyal to him and willing to fight are 100% welcome.

-Among the Left parties, there were from the center-left to the extreme left. Zelensky ended them all. Its “Shoe Right” in the best Western model can’t put up with either the Left or the Neo-Nazis. These two poles would only get in the way of his larger project for Ukraine: westernization and entry into the EU/NATO (which will not happen, as Merkel, Scholz and Macron have made clear several times).

-Putin is even less democratic than Zelensky and doesn’t need to ban parties. He’s above it. He simply decreed that he will remain in power practically until his death, and anyone who contradicts that will go to jail, simple as that. Either right or left. Putin is great at this: he elects the “acceptable” for him. As long as they don’t threaten his dictatorship, he’s excellent, whether left or right. Even with the Muslim cause it was like that. The Russians crushed their Muslims for decades. Putin arrived with a new idea: “You can be whatever you want, as long as I send it here and you accept it.” He then placed the dictator Kadyrov in Chechnya, who rules brutally by imposing a mixture of Shari’a and pharaonic rule. And what matters is: they say “Hail Putin”, and it’s all right. In Dagest it is similar.

-And the Unionists Massacre in 2014 in Ukraine, did it really happen or is it a lie? Occurred. It’s documented. But it was before Zelensky. This one and his oligarchs are against this sort of thing and have blocked such animalistic actions – so much so that nothing like this has happened under his rule. Because? Why do you like unionists? Of course not. They did this for the same reason I mention above: they want to westernize and be “approved” by the EU, NATO and such.

It’s basically there.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

I will end the text without going any further, because nowadays expressing a minimum of reason in the midst of this fanaticism that has taken over Brazil is already a Herculean challenge.

Anyway, I hope I have helped those who wish to absorb facts and not pseudo-argumentative breaths that only satisfy their already solidified convictions.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

This article does not represent the opinion of Brasil 247 and is the responsibility of the columnist.