Oncologist warns about risk of people with reflux developing cancer

O reflux, to some extent, is a common condition. It is not uncommon to find people who suffer from heartburn and burning in the stomach and esophagus regions – a kind of channel located at the height of the chest, responsible for connecting the mouth to the digestive system. This discomfort usually occurs after a heavy meal, or extremely caloric – where the body finds it difficult to digest the food.

According to data from the Brazilian Society of Digestive Motility and Neurogastroenterology (SBMDN), the gastroesophageal reflux (GERD) affects 12% to 20% of the Brazilian population.

But when the problem is not treated properly, it can evolve into more serious conditions, such as gastric cancer and esophagitis. “Chronic reflux can result in Barrett’s esophagus. This condition tends to cause changes in the cells, which can increase the development of neoplasia by more than 20 times”, warns the oncologist, Dr. Renata D’Alpino.

According to the specialist, when reflux begins to appear with some frequency, it is essential that the patient seek a medical evaluation to investigate the case. “He will be able to perform tests such as endoscopy, which analyzes the condition and possible complications arising”, explains the doctor.

reflux symptoms

In addition to heartburn and localized burning – known characteristics of reflux – the problem can also cause some other symptoms. The main ones are:

throat clearing;

Chronic cough;

Chest pain;

Hoarseness;

Sore throat.

Signs of possible gastric cancer

According to INCA (National Cancer Institute), there are no specific symptoms to detect the presence of a possible tumor in the stomach region. However, it is necessary to be aware of some signs, such as:

Loss of weight and appetite;

Fatigue;

Feeling of a full stomach;

Vomiting, mainly with blood;

nausea;

Blood in the stool;

Pain when defecating;

Dark, pasty stools with a very strong odor;

Persistent abdominal discomfort.

“Fat diets, coffee, obesity, smoking, medication, stress and tiredness can contribute to the emergence of reflux. However, each case must be analyzed individually for the best treatment. Habits such as keeping the head a little higher at bedtime , eating smaller meals, avoiding acidic foods and waiting three hours between meals and going to bed are important measures”, concludes Dr. D’Alpino.

Sources: SBMDN, INCA and Dr. Renata D’Alpino, an oncologist at Oncoclínicas, in São Paulo.