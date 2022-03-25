One child dies and another is hospitalized in serious condition with meningitis in São José

A 3-year-old child died and another is hospitalized due to a meningitis infection in São José dos Campos. The information was reported by the mother of a girl colleague of the fatal victim.

“In a Whatsapp group of the parents of the children at the daycare where my daughter is, an emergency meeting was requested because it was a health issue. We went to the school and there, a doctor, who was with the Health Surveillance, explained to us what happened”, highlighted journalist Luiza Paiva, mother of a student.

The other child, a 4-year-old boy, according to the meon, remains hospitalized at the Municipal Hospital of São José dos Campos and, after having a cardiorespiratory arrest, managed to be revived by doctors. However, the boy’s kidney has stopped working and he needs hemodialysis in addition to help with breathing apparatus.

Luiza emphasizes, however, that the assistance provided by Cecoi (Centro Comunitário de Convivência Infantil), through Célio Lemos, was helpful at all times, providing support and guaranteeing the children’s medication. However, she criticizes the lack of disclosure.

“The attention given by Célio Lemos was incredible. They ran after everything. What we find is the lack of disclosure on the part of the prefecture”, he added.

Campaign for the purchase of vaccines

The price of a vaccine against type B meningitis in the private network is currently more than R$500. With this, a task force organized by mothers from São José dos Campos through WhatsApp is looking for capital to finance the purchase of immunizations.

“We are looking for budgets. We currently have enough to buy up to 200 doses. We’re hoping for good judgment on the part of the labs and for them to lower the price so we can get as many doses as we can.”

She also highlighted that most of the children who had contact with the boy who ended up dying are from low-income families, and therefore, would not be able to afford the costs.

“It’s a help tool. Anyone who has a child understands. We don’t want to suffer from this danger. Meningitis kills. When not, it can leave irreversible sequelae”, he concluded.

what is meningitis

Meningitis is a disease caused by a bacterium, the meningococcus, which is characterized by inflammation of the meninges, membranes that cover the brain. The problem affects people of all ages, however, more than 80% are children under 5 years old.

The disease is contagious, and can be transmitted by the patient in a closed environment for more than 4 hours or by the carrier of the disease through speech, coughing, sneezing and kissing.

Vaccination against type A meningitis is made available by the SUS, however, the immunizing agent against type B is only found in private laboratories in two doses. Therefore, even vaccinated, the child can present the disease by other viruses and less frequent agents.

Treatment may vary depending on the type of infection. Some improve over time, leaving, depending on the case, permanent sequelae, while others can be fatal. When identified, meningitis requires urgent medication via antibiotics.

What does the mayor say?

In contact with the Meon Portalthe city government, through the Department of Health, confirmed the death of a 4-year-old child and the hospitalization of another, of the same age, in the ICU, diagnosed with meningococcal neisseria B, known as type B meningitis.

The folder also highlighted that the Epidemiological Surveillance has already carried out the medication via rifampicin in people who have been in contact with the victim, such as family members and classmates, in addition to teachers.

Number of meningitis cases in São José (2022)

10 cases and one death, being of the types:

2 meningococcal

4 bacterial

4 virals

Number of meningitis cases in São José (2021)

37 cases, being of the types:

1 meningococcal, no death

1 bacterial

11 unspecified, with 2 elderly deaths.

17 virals

3 other etiology

4 pneumococcal meningitis, with two elderly deaths

The data are from the Health Department of São José dos Campos