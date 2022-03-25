PlayStation 5 Pro could arrive at the end of 2023 with twice the performance [RUMOR]

New console would allow greater performance in the use of PSVR2

New rumors indicate that a version Pro of PlayStation 5 is being worked on and should be released by the end of 2023, this time the information comes directly from RedGamingTechas reported by GamesRadar.

What validates this information is the reliability of the RedGamingTech when it comes to AMD technologies, as reinforces the GamesRadar. The new console is expected to be in stores by the end of 2023, with a maximum release forecast for the first half of 2024.

Launching a PlayStation 5 Pro towards the end of 2023 would see the next-gen console receive an update in the same period as its predecessor, the PS4, did, with a margin of 3 years after its launch.

It was also said that the expected processing power for the PlayStation 5 Pro is 2x the performance found in PlayStation 5being able to obtain an evolution of up to 2.5x when the subject includes the use of ray tracing.

But these numbers for now are just speculative, until we know Sony’s real intention to launch an advanced model of the console. Sony may also be working on a way to utilize AMD technologies such as FSR or even a technology of its own that resembles the use of AMD technology and NVIDIA’s DLSS.

With the shortage of consoles in stores even after a year of its launch, many players still haven’t managed to acquire their device, in addition, the PS5 is just at the beginning of its life and from now on it will start receiving specially developed games. for the console with the longest production time, so we still haven’t seen the real power of the console, but surely many users would like a Pro version that takes even more performance in games.



It was also mentioned that the PlayStation 5 Pro could make the PSVR 2 perform better when used by gamers, as it would provide superior processing power to that found in the already released base console, allowing for higher frame rates and better graphical qualities.

Despite the rumors, there is still no official information regarding the existence of the PlayStation 5 Pro.

