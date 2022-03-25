Pope to Marists: spiritual education is the basis of integral growth

“Spiritual education is the basis for integral growth. Jesus Christ is the Master of life and truth, the way to be followed in order to become men and women in their fullness, and the Holy Spirit is the inner Master who forms Christ in us.” Words of Pope Francis at the meeting with the Marist Brothers on the occasion of the General Conference of the Order this Thursday (24) in the Vatican

Jane Nogara – Vatican News

This Thursday morning (24) Pope Francis received the Marist Brothers who are taking part in the General Conference of the Order, on the occasion he reminded those present that in these moments of reflection and verification everyone must remember to always look ahead “with the indications of the Chapters”. Referring to such indications, the Pope highlighted some of them based on “the Word of God”. “It’s easy to say, but not easy to do! – Francis continued – Especially when the Word asks us to ‘look beyond’, ‘look beyond’, as the title of his Conference says”. And he adds: “Beyond the worldly mentality, beyond myopic interests, beyond a partial perspective, in order to open up to the horizon of a universal brotherhood”.

Family of the Marist Brothers

Describing the Marist Brothers as a multicultural and multiethnic family, Francis urged those present to “transcend borders, not so much geographical ones, but mental ones. That doesn’t mean abandoning your own roots, absolutely not!”

Then stating:

“There is no contradiction between fidelity to one’s roots and universal openness. On the contrary, following the model of Christ the Lord, it is precisely by remaining faithful to the end of the pact of love with the people entrusted to us that our service becomes fruitful for all, through the power of God’s grace.

Marcellin Champagnat

“For the Marist Brothers – he continued – this means remaining faithful to the service of educating and evangelizing young people, in accordance with the charism of Saint Marcellin Champagnat. He knew how to ‘look beyond’, and how to teach young people to ‘look beyond’, to open themselves to God, to the horizons of love according to the Gospel”. Francis also recalled that Champagnat’s teachings were guided by the example of the Virgin Mary, the “good Mother”, the simple woman who looked “beyond”, to the “horizon of the Kingdom of God” and this is reflected in the magnificat. And the Pope suggested:

“What could be more beautiful, more effective than the Magnificat in educating a young woman to open herself to God and to his plan of love? The Magnificat contains a vision of life and history; It is a school of faith and prayer, which frees from self-enclosedness and all spiritualism, and shows the joy of believing, hoping and loving according to the Gospel of Christ.”

Comprehensive Education

The Pope then spoke about the education and teachings of the Marists, which must be combined with the changing reality, further suggesting: “Young people are showing sensitivity and interest in ecology. Here there is a great field for education, because unfortunately the worldly mentality – allow me the pun – also pollutes ecology, reduces it, makes it ideological and superficial. Instead – he warned – God’s horizon is that of an integral ecology, which always keeps together the environmental and social dimensions, the cry of the Earth and the cry of the poor….

Recalling then to the Marist Brothers that children and young people are “predisposed to become guardians of creation, but they need to learn that this is not just a slogan, not just a denunciation, but a way of life, demanding patience, fortitude, temperance, justice. In short, one is not born a guardian of creation, but becomes one through an educational path.”

Finally, Francis told those present that the example of ecology “can be applied to other fields, such as social and political commitment, such as the field of communication, or even before the field of study and work, seen from the perspective of integral promotion of the person”.