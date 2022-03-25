Realme GT Neo 3 features Dimensity 8100 chip and super fast charging

As expected, Realme has updated its product catalog with the arrival of the new Realme GT Neo 3. The device comes with a 6.7″ FHD+ AMOLED display that supports a 120 Hz refresh rate. The screen also features HDR10+ and promises low power consumption.

Under the hood, the Realme GT Neo 3 features the new Dimensity 8100 chip. Made by MediaTek, this processor promises high performance even in the heaviest games. There’s also 6GB, 8GB and 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB/256GB of internal space, and Android 12 OS right out of the box.

For the photos, Realme has included a 50MP Sony IMX766 main rear camera with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP lens for selfies and video calls.

Certainly, the highlight of the UltraDart version is its 4,500 mAh battery that accepts 150W super fast charging. It is the first to support this charging speed that promises to raise the battery from 0% to 50% in just 5 minutes. However, there is also a “simpler” version with a 5,000 mAh battery and 80W charging.

Main features:

Screen: 6.7″ Full HD+ AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate and 1000Hz sampling

Processor: MediaTek Dimension 8100

RAM: 6GB (regular version), 8GB or 12GB LPDDR55

Internal storage: 128GB or 256GB UFS 3.1

Back camera: 50 MP (Main, f/1.9, OIS) + 8 MP (Ultrawide, f/2.3, 119°) + 2 MP (Macro, f/2.4)

Frontal camera: 16 MP (f/2.5)

Drums: 5,000mAh with 80W fast charging / UltraDart: 4,500mAh with 150W fast charging

Others: 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, under-display fingerprint reader with heart rate reading, stereo audio with Dolby Atmos, X-axis vibration engine

Operational system: Android 12, under Realme UI 3.0

The new O Realme GT Neo 3 is available now in China with prices starting at CNY 1,999 (about R$ 1,521).