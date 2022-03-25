Reinaldo Gottino is rushed to hospital and health status is disclosed

Reinaldo Gottino44 years old, fell ill behind the scenes at record this Wednesday (23) and was rushed to the hospital. The health status of the presenter of the General balance still requires exams and he will remain hospitalized.

Just before going on air, Gottino had a sudden illness. The team soon took him to the Record ambulance. The journalist was rushed to Hospital Moriah, located in Moema, in Greater São Paulo. The health unit belongs to Edir Macedo, owner of Record.

The presenter would have felt sick around 11 am, when he felt chest pains. With the unforeseen event with the titleholder, journalist William Leite was hastily summoned to present the General Balance, which went on air normally.

Reinaldo Gottino’s state of health

On social media, the profile of the newscast assured that Gottino and said that he will be back soon. The information is that the journalist had a peak of high blood pressure.

“This morning, our dear Reinaldo Gottino felt sick because of a spike in high blood pressure. He is already better, being monitored and will soon be back on the balance sheet!”said the show’s Instagram account.

A colleague of the journalist on the Hora da Venenosa gossip board, Fabíola Reipert spoke out and said that some outlets are exaggerating. “Gottino felt bad, he is in the hospital and will be back soon. He’s right there, taking the exam. Some things are exaggerating out there, not quite.”she declared.

record is pronounced

Record manifested itself through its press office and stated that the presentation is stable. According to the broadcaster, he was hospitalized as a precaution and is not expected to be discharged.

“Reinaldo Gottino is in a stable condition at Hospital Moriah, in São Paulo. The doctors decided, as a precaution, to hospitalize the presenter for additional tests. No forecast yet“clarified in a note.

Moriah Hospital also released information on Gottino’s health status.

“Journalist and presenter Reinaldo Gottino was referred this afternoon to Hospital Moriah in due to chest pain. The patient’s condition is stable and he is currently undergoing diagnostic tests.

The patient is under the care of the team coordinated by Drs. Leandro Echenique (cardiologist) and Fábio Machado (intensivist). Dr. Alexandre Teruya, Technical Director and CEO of Hospital Moriah”said the health unit in a note.

What did you think? follow @siteentrete on Instagram to see more and leave your comment by clicking here.