RJ is the state where tuberculosis kills the most in the country; problem was compounded by the Covid pandemic | Rio de Janeiro

Rio de Janeiro is the state where the tuberculosis most killed in Brazil last year. And, for the first time in more than a decade, RJ recorded an increase in the number of deaths from the disease – 805 deaths in 2021, 765 in 2020 and 659 in 2019.

The data are from the State Department of Health of Rio de Janeiro, released this Thursday (24), World Day to Combat Tuberculosis.

Second Marneili Martinstuberculosis manager of the secretariat, the problem was exacerbated by the Covid pandemic.

“Probably more people died of tuberculosis because fewer people were diagnosed and treated compared to 2019,” said Martins.

According to consolidated information for 2020, from the Epidemiological Bulletin of Tuberculosis of the Ministry of Health published this Thursday, Rio recorded the highest mortality rate from the disease in relation to 100,000 inhabitants. The five states with the highest proportional numbers are:

Rio de Janeiro: 4.4/100 thousand inhabitants Acre: 3.9/100 thousand inhabitants Amazonas: 3.6/100 thousand inhabitants Pernambuco: 3.1/100 thousand inhabitants Pará: 2.8/100 thousand inhabitants

Authorities from both the city hall and the state government point out that, among the factors for the spread of the disease, there are poverty, malnutrition, poor sanitary conditions and high population density.

“The high death rate may be linked to the treatment interruptionwhich lasts an average of six months, and low demand for medical care. In addition, the poorest areas are still heavily affected, where there is little ventilation and low incidence of sunlight. This is because the disease-causing agent spreads more easily in areas with these characteristics,” said Martins.

Rocinha

RJ is the 2nd with the highest number of cases

Currently, the state occupies the second position in the number of records of the disease and the first in mortality. The data are related to cases and mortality per 100,000 inhabitants.

Last year, 15,456 cases were notified, and 12,590 of them new. The number represents a growth of 7.7% compared to 2020, when RJ had 14,356 records.

Most of the cases registered in the state last year occurred in Metropolitan Region I, which includes the capital and the municipalities of Baixada Fluminense. There were 75.7% of the records in an area that has more than 60% of the population of Rio de Janeiro.

According to those responsible for the policy to combat the disease, one of the main problems in the state is the interruption of treatment. In many cases, it is caused by the need to seek subsistence.

“Rio de Janeiro is the second state with the highest incidence rate in Brazil. It also has a high rate of treatment interruption, favoring the development of drug resistance, which in turn contributes to a scenario of persistence of transmission,” he said. the State Undersecretary of Surveillance and Primary Health Care, Mario Sergio Ribeiro.

“We urgently need to reduce these rates and impact the data in the state. Investments are essential for this population, which needs resources to not fail to be treated”, he amended.

The state government announced the transfer of BRL 19.5 million to the 92 municipalities of Rio de Janeiro for the implementation of food safety policies for patients undergoing treatment. It is a technical cooperation with the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and is part of the State Plan to Combat Tuberculosis.

The partnership also has the State Legislative Assembly (Alerj), which will allocate BRL 246.3 million from parliamentary funds to fight the disease over the next five years.

The idea is that the benefit can be made possible through basic food baskets, popular restaurants or food cards.

The state capital also recorded similar movement to that seen in the rest of the state. the river had 94.1 new cases of tuberculosis for every 100,000 inhabitants in 2020. In 2021, the number grew again and became 103.7 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. The index is similar to the 2019 level of 104 thousand cases for 100 thousand inhabitants.

The city hall also highlighted that, taking into account the historical series of tuberculosis cases in the city, Rio registered an increase curve between the years 2014 and 2017 that would have been caused by the expansion of primary health care, which increased the active search by people with respiratory symptoms.

According to the municipal secretary of Health, Daniel Soranz, the difficulty caused by Covid in diagnosis has led to more investments being made in primary health teams to increase diagnostic capacity. In addition, patients need to finish treatment, which lasts about six months, even if symptoms disappear.

According to the secretary, about 15% of people who start treatment for tuberculosis in the city of Rio de Janeiro do not finish it.

“The city of Rio de Janeiro has approximately seven thousand new cases a year. It is a disease that worries everyone, but there is a cure. Rio is intensifying the diagnosis. All primary care units are actively seeking the diagnosis. of tuberculosis since mid-2021. We want to increase our ability to diagnose, reinforcing the family health teams, with several campaigns that encourage people who have more than three consecutive weeks of coughing to go to a health unit to check whether the cough could be tuberculosis or not,” said Soranz.