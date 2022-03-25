Russia Says It’s Open to Trading Natural Gas for Bitcoin, Cryptocurrency Soars

Pavel Zavalny, Deputy Chairman of the Energy Committee of Russia, said this Thursday (24) that the country is open to accept Bitcoin in gas negotiations with other countries. Talk of it happens with the country facing strong international sanctions.

Previously, in October 2021, Russian President Vladimir Putin had claimed to be “too early to talk about oil trading with cryptocurrencies”. However, the current situation after the invasion of Ukraine may have accelerated this process.

Shortly after Zavalny’s speech, Bitcoin reacted positively with a rally of around 4%. At the time of writing, its price is above $44,000, which has not been seen since earlier this month.

Russia is open to Bitcoin exchanges

In a press conference this Thursday (24), the deputy and President of the Energy Committee of Russia, Pavel Zavalny, said that Russia is ready to trade natural resources for Bitcoin, in case another country is interested.

His speech comes in response to sanctions imposed by the US and several other countries. As a highlight, the European Union is seeking independence from Russia in the supply of natural gas.

“When it comes to our ‘friendly’ countries like China or Turkey that don’t put pressure on us, we’ve been offering them for some time to exchange payments for national currencies like rubles and yuan. With Turkey, in lira and rubles.”said Pavel Zavalny, Russian deputy.

“So there can be a variety of currencies, and this is standard practice. If they want to use bitcoin, we will trade in bitcoin.”

BREAKING: RUSSIA OPEN TO TAKING PAYMENTS FOR NATURAL GAS IN #BITCOIN – CHAIR OF CONGRESSIONAL ENERGY COMMITTEE 🇷🇺 pic.twitter.com/oKS1TZEouG — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) March 24, 2022

His speech, translated into English by Bitcoin Magazine, only leaves one doubt: which other countries would be willing to buy natural gas from Russia using bitcoin?

However, this opening up by Russia is a giant step forward for Bitcoin that will soon be used for the first time by countries as an unobjectionable, reliable, fast-to-confirm and highly liquid currency.

Bitcoin reacts and returns above $44,000

With the news of Russia willing to accept Bitcoin in transactions with other countries, the price of the cryptocurrency soared about 4% on Thursday afternoon (24).

Returning to trade above $44,000, a value not seen since March 3, its price reflects market sentiment, buoyed by the news despite the circumstance behind it, the war.

Finally, the fall of the Russian ruble is another reason for panic for Russia. Therefore, it is worth remembering that Bitcoin, quoted at around 5 million RUB, can also be used by ordinary people who want to seek protection.