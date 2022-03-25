Russian journalist dies after bombing in Kiev shopping mall

Oxana Baulina, Russian journalist, died in bombing of shopping mall in Ukraine’s capital – Photo: The Insider/Reproduction

Oxana Baulina, a Russian journalist for the opposition media The Insider, died in a bombing of a shopping center in Kiev, the Ukrainian capital, while she was working, according to the media outlet itself in a publication on Wednesday (23). The information is from UOL.

The journalist was killed after a rocket fired while she was filming the damage from an earlier Russian bombing of a shopping center in Kiev’s Podolsk district.

Two people accompanying the journalist were injured and are hospitalized, and another civilian also died in the attack.

Insider is one of the Russian media outlets declared as a “foreign agent” for receiving funding from abroad and, before joining this vehicle, Baulina worked as a producer for the Anti-Corruption Fund of the main opponent of the Russian government, Alexei Navalny, currently in prison.

“We will continue to cover the war in Ukraine, including Russian war crimes, as well as the blind bombings of residential areas that kill civilians and journalists,” said the independent website, created in 2013 by journalist and activist Roman Dobrokhotov. .

Before working for the site, Baulina was a producer for an anti-corruption foundation in her country. However, Russian authorities classified the foundation as an “extremist organization”, causing it to leave Russia and, together with the vehicle, chose to continue investigating corruption cases in the country.

The journalist was currently in Ukraine, from where she sent several reports from Kiev and Lviv. With her, there are already seven journalists killed in the war between Ukrainians and Russians.

The Russian and Ukrainian governments have not yet commented on the case.

Before Baulina, Yevhenii Sakun from EFE/LIVE; Brent Renaud, independent; and Pierre Zakrzewski and Oleksandra Kuvshynova of Fox News; lost their lives in the conflict in Eastern Europe.

The first death, according to the international press, took place on March 1. Yevhenii Sakun died during a bombing.