Russian shares jump on resumption of trading after a month

Russian stocks jumped on Thursday, the first day of trading in nearly a month after its troops invaded Ukraine, as gains in commodities stocks offset a slump in banking and airlines.

The government said March 1 that it will funnel up to 1 trillion rubles ($10.5 billion) from its National Wealth Fund to buy Russian stocks affected by last month’s sharp sell-off.

It remains unclear whether this money is already being used, however, and the Ministry of Finance did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Markets are gradually reopening after President Vladimir Putin sent his forces to Ukraine four weeks ago, prompting Western sanctions and Moscow countermeasures.

Restrictions on trading with foreigners and a ban on hedging Russian shares remained in place as the Moscow exchange partially resumed activity on Thursday.

The benchmark MOEX index soared over 11% in early trading before giving back some of the gains and trading up 4.4%. Trading on the dollar-denominated RTS index remained suspended.

Energy companies posted strong gains, with gas producer Novatek, oil companies Rosneft and Lukoil and gas giant Gazprom all up 10% to 20%.

In turn, the Russian ruble extended the recovery, gaining 2% and hovering around 96 against the dollar on the Moscow trading floor.

The currency had hit a three-week high of 94.975 to the dollar on Wednesday after Putin said Russia would start selling its gas to “hostile” countries in rubles.