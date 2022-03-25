Satellite images show planes were swapped at Kiev airport

Kiev Airport – Image: Sentinel





Sentinel satellite images, publicly available at Internet, show that the planes parked at Kiev – Boryspil international airport were moved between March 21 and 23. Comparing the two days, it is possible to see that planes were removed from the area near the passenger terminal.

The movement takes place as Russian troops approach the region where the airport is. On Tuesday, the mayor of the Ukrainian city of Boryspil, Volodymyr Borysenko, where the terminal is located, advised civilians to leave the city if they can because of the fighting nearby.

On the 21st, there were still a number of planes in the yard and near the airport boarding bridges, as shown in the photo below.





However, the scenario changes two days later (below), on March 23, when the area near the buildings appears empty, free of aircraft. In the lower corner of the image, in turn, it is possible to see the planes parked very close to each other.

There is no official information about the move, but Twitter users commented that it could be a way to get the aircraft out of areas where they could be damaged by shrapnel, should a battle break out in the passenger terminal or other airport buildings.

A Twitter user created an animation that allows you to more easily see changes to airport settings. So far, there have been fighting in the vicinity of the international airport, but there have been no direct attacks on its structure.

Interesting to see that there was some serious airplane rearrangement at Kyiv International Airport between 21.03. and 03.23. pic.twitter.com/tQnEj5rRpv — Aldin 🇧🇦 (@aldin_ww) March 23, 2022



