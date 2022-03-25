Scientists find microplastics in human blood for the first time

Dutch scientists have detected signs of microplastic pollution in human blood for the first time. Another intriguing factor was that among the people tested for the research, 80% of them had these particles in their body.

So far, researchers have not yet identified possible harm to the health of volunteers. But they remain perplexed, as microplastics are usually capable of destroying human cells in laboratory experiments and air pollution particles, when they enter the body, can cause numerous diseases that lead to millions of early deaths a year.

In any case, the discovery shows that the particles can travel through the body and easily lodge in organs. And this indicates an unfavorable scenario for human health, as huge amounts of plastic waste are dumped on land and oceans, leaving many people vulnerable to contamination, either through consumption of water and food exposed to these particles, or through inhalation.

According to information from The Guardian, the scientists analyzed blood samples from 22 anonymous donors, all healthy adults. About 30% contained polystyrene, used to package food and other products. Another 25% of blood samples contained polyethylene, from which plastic bags are made.

“Our study is the first indication that we have polymer particles in our blood – it’s a groundbreaking result,” Professor Dick Vethaak, an ecotoxicologist at Vrije University in Amsterdam, Netherlands, told the British newspaper. “But we have to extend the research and increase the size of the samples, as well as the number of polymers evaluated.”

Great vulnerability

Vethaak said that the scenario is worrying, as almost all people are prone to accumulate microplastics in the body, due to daily habits or carelessness in the way plastic is used. And this process, most of the time, begins in childhood.

In previous studies, the researcher found that microplastics were 10 times higher in babies’ stools compared to adults. This situation happens due to feeding the little ones through plastic bottles, which allow them to swallow millions of microplastic particles per day.

“We also know, in general, that infants and young children are more vulnerable to exposure to chemicals and particles,” said Vethaak. “This is very serious.”

The Dutch scientist acknowledged in some tests that the amount and type of plastic varied considerably between blood samples. He said the differences could reflect short-term exposure before samples were taken, such as drinking coffee from a plastic cup or wearing a plastic face mask.

health risks

A recent study from Rutgers University in New Jersey (USA) pointed to the impact of microplastic on fetuses and babies. Scientists have found that these particles can cling to the outer membranes of red blood cells and limit their ability to carry oxygen. The particles have also been found in the placentas of pregnant women and can spread to the hearts, brains and other organs of fetuses.

Another study, published on Tuesday (22), co-authored by Vethaak, evaluated the risk of cancer for people with high levels of microplastics in the blood. The article stated that as plastic production increases every day, more people absorb its waste which, in turn, affects the structures and processes of the human body and can induce carcinogenesis – the development of cancer cells.