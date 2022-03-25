Some users are banned from WhatsApp forever; understand

This Monday (21), several GB users complained that they were being banned from the original (AFP via Getty Images)

WhatsApp permanently blocks numbers of some WhatsApp GB users;

Version is pirated and goes against the original’s Terms of Service;

Still, severe punishments usually hit those who violated the rules multiple times.

Part of WhatsApp GB users, a pirated version of WhatsApp, will not return to the original application. The company ‘marked’ some numbers that were caught violating rules and banned them from the platform for good.

As per the WhatsApp Terms of Service, creating or using any app that performs the same function is a breach of contract. WhatsApp GB is an example of this, since it is the same as the original and even needs to be linked to the app’s account to work. The difference is that it has other types of features, such as hiding the ‘online’, hiding that audio is being recorded, scheduling messages, among others.

This Monday (21), several GB users complained that they were being banned from the original and the subject was in the main Twitter until the next day.

I was banned from WhatsApp; what to do?

If your situation fits that of those who are unable, at all, to recover their account, the only way out is to buy a new cell phone chip and create an account. It is worth noting that this makes it impossible to recover old messages and groups, as they belonged to the old number.

If the block is permanent, there is also the option to use other messengers, such as Telegram and Signal. The number will no longer enter WhatsApp, but will continue to send SMS and make calls as normal.

However, the punishments for using WhatsApp GB are not always so severe – most of the time, with those who have been caught violating the platform’s rules several times. So there’s still hope if you use GB and get banned. Just try to create an account on the official app again, with your data backed up on your phone. In the case of a temporary ban, just wait for the suspension period and use the messenger again. The information is from Canaltech.

WhatsApp GB is over?

Do not. So far, the original WhatsApp has not been able to stop the pirate from working, especially since it is not available in app stores – like Play Store and Apple Store. The download is done through the web, which makes it difficult for the company to work.

Still, it is possible to close the siege in other ways, such as the one done recently, by banning users from the original app. Adoption, then, becomes disadvantageous for those who think about getting the GB, as they run the risk of suffering from the same problems as other users.