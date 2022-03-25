speedrunner finishes game in less than 25 minutes

the community of speedrunners Elden Ring’s game formed quickly after the game’s debut last month — and the RPG’s completion times are getting shorter and shorter. The best registered trademark so far is from the “Hazeblade“ channel, of only 24 minutes and 37 seconds.

According to the title of the video on YouTube, this is the first time anyone has managed to complete the game in under 25 minutes. In the comments, some users said they’ve seen records being broken before, but this one took everyone by surprise. Check it out below:

The player claims that others speedrunners of Elden Ring managed to reduce their previous record of 27 minutes and 24 seconds by using a technique called “The Zip Glitch”. This trick, which works on PC, consists of the player being in defense mode by pressing the W key to teleport forward and cut the path.

Anyway, 24 minutes is an amazing timed, especially since speedrunner “Distortion2” recently managed to finish the game in under 37 minutes.

With a good reception on Metacritic, where it is rated with an average of 96, FromSoftware’s new title is now available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Elden Ring glitch allows player to fly horse

A recent update to Elden Ring nerfed a number of items and amulets that allowed players to finish the game with the aforementioned times. Looking for other options, the community found a way to use the horse to fly around the map and shorten the route. Know more!