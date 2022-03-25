State will provide medicine registered with Anvisa and not included in SUS

Unanimously, the 1st Panel of the Federal Supreme Court maintained, this Tuesday (22/3), the supply of medicines registered by Anvisa, but not provided for in the SUS clinical protocol.

anvisaState must provide medicine registered with Anvisa and not included in SUS



By applying the understanding of the Plenary of the Court (Theme 793 of general repercussion), the collegiate determined the inclusion of the Union as a party in the process and, consequently, sent the case to the Federal Court for judgment.

The supply of the drug, determined by the state justice of Mato Grosso do Sul, will be maintained until the matter is considered by the competent federal court. The ministers upheld two claims (RCLs 49,890 and 50,414) filed by the State of Mato Grosso do Sul against decisions of the local Court of Justice that held it responsible for providing the medicines.

The first process involved the supply of venlafaxine hydrochloride for the treatment of dementia syndrome (mental disorder disease and bipolar affective disorder), and, in the second, the requested drug was trimetazidine dihydrochloride, indicated for chronic coronary insufficiency and chronic ischemic heart disease. heart.

In both complaints, the prosecutors argued that the responsibility for supplying the medicines was not the state, but the Union. According to his argument, the competence for the incorporation of new medicines, products and procedures belongs to the Ministry of Health, which is advised by the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the SUS (Conitec), under the terms of article 19-Q of Law 8.080/1990 , included by Law 12,401/2011.

The rapporteur of the actions, Minister Dias Toffoli, pointed out that, in a demand for the supply of medicine that is not included in the public policies established by the SUS, the Union must necessarily integrate the process, without prejudice to the presence of the state of Mato Grosso do Sul or the municipality in the procedural relationship.

Thus, the joint and several liability of the federated entities in the demands related to the health area remains, in harmony, cases in which the original competence must be of the Federal Justice (article 109, item I, of the Federal Constitution).

This understanding, according to Toffoli, has its origins in Theme 793 of general repercussion, since, by stating the possibility of the passive pole being composed of any federative entity alone or jointly, it advocates that it is up to the Judiciary, “in view of the constitutional criteria of decentralization and hierarchization direct compliance according to the rules of division of competences”. With information from the press office of the STF.

RCL 49,890

RCL 50,414