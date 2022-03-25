Stay on top of Friday’s top 5 market news By Investing.com







by Geoffrey Smith and Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – The US and EU agree on a deal to increase the supply of liquefied, helping Europe get rid of Russia’s energy dependence. German and Italian business confidence collapses as the war affects the regional economy. Apple (NASDAQ:) (SA:) is looking to introduce subscription plans for its hardware. Corruption scandal affects the Brazilian government.

Here’s what you need to know about the financial markets on Friday, March 25th.

CHECK IT OUT: Investing.com’s full economic calendar

1. USA and Europe sign gas supply agreement

The US has agreed to increase supplies of liquefied natural gas to Europe in an effort to help the EU get rid of Russian gas imports.

The White House spoke of “at least 15 billion cubic meters in 2022, with increases expected going forward.” By 2030, the two sides will aim to increase LNG shipments by 50 billion cubic meters a year from current levels.

While this is a substantial amount, it is still not enough to replace all of Russia’s EU gas imports, which typically exceed 100 billion cubic meters per year.

The news was announced at a two-day EU summit attended by US President Joe Biden. So far, there has been no clarity on the bloc’s response to the Kremlin’s demands that European buyers pay Gazprom for its gas in rubles in the future.

2. European business confidence collapses as war takes its toll

The effects of the war in Ukraine are starting to show in European economic data.

German business confidence fell in March, with the Ifo Business Climate index falling to a 14-month low of 90.8, while the February index was also revised downwards. Italy’s business confidence and consumer confidence indices also fell sharply. At the company level, Volkswagen (DE:) said it will have to delay the launch of its ID.5 electric car by a month due to a lack of components from Ukraine.

Meanwhile, in the UK, core retail sales fell surprisingly in February by an alarming 0.7%, in contrast to expectations for a gain of 0.5%. A was up 0.02% to $1.3185 in response but up 0.17% to $1.1016 at 8:12 am, supported by news of the US gas deal.

3. Scandal at the Ministry of Education

The most recent crisis within the federal government gained another chapter with the approval of the opening of an investigation against the Minister of Education, Milton Ribeiro. The Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Cármen Lúcia authorized the investigation of a parallel office within the MEC. The minister also asked the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, to assess the need to include President Jair Bolsonaro in the investigation.

The suspicion, which has been occupying the political news this week, is that pastors Arilton Moura and Gilmar Santos had influence in the release of resources from the National Fund for the Development of Education (FNDE), according to a report in Folha de S. Paulo. The newspaper would also have released an audio in which Ribeiro says he prioritizes evangelical leaders at the request of the president. Five mayors confirmed the scheme and must also be heard by the Federal Police.

President Jair Bolsonaro, on the other hand, defended the education minister in his weekly live. “I put my whole face on fire for Milton. They are cowardly with him,” he said. Bolsonaro said that Ribeiro had received two reports of irregularities, which were passed on to the Office of the Comptroller General (CGU) to investigate on August 27 of last year, but after six months of investigation, it was concluded that no public official was involved.

4. American stock market

US equity markets are expected to open mixed later but are on track to end the week at their highest level since early February, having completely erased losses incurred due to the Ukraine invasion and fears of faster rate hikes. of interest.

At 8:13 am, futures for the futures were up 0.14%, while the 100 and futures were up 0.19% each.

The Michigan Consumer Sentiment index, due at 11 am, will provide an instructive comparison of the relative impact of the war on the European and North American economies. Pending home sales data for February is due to be released at the same time, as is a speech by the president of New York City, .

Actions likely to be in focus later on include Big Tech platforms, after the EU released a new draft legislation aimed at reducing its market power. Apple, in particular, will be in the spotlight following a Bloomberg report saying it is looking into launching subscription plans for its hardware, including iPhones.

CHECK: US stock quotes in real time

5. Oil slips in gas deal and China fears Covid

Prices fell on news from the EU and the US. The gas deal has encouraged optimism in resolving disruptions to world energy markets stemming from Western sanctions on Russia. Growing fears about the impact of the Covid shutdowns on Chinese demand have also weighed on prices, amid reports that independent refiners in China are operating at the lowest utilization rates in months.

However, some upward pressure from European buyers urgently looking for replacement supplies still seems likely. German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck previously said that Europe’s biggest economy will halve its imports of Russian oil by the summer and be almost independent of Russian gas by 2024.

As of 8:16 am, U.S. crude futures were down 1.89% to $110.22 a barrel, while futures were down 1.51% to $117.23.

The Baker Hughes rig count is expected later, a day after the latest Dallas Federal Reserve poll suggested oil prices only need to average just over $50 a barrel.

FOLLOW: Energy commodity quotes