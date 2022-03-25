Steve Wilhite, creator of the GIF format, dies of covid at 74 – Link

The GIF format, beloved on the internet these days, promises infinite movement in a small image file. For the creator of the technology, though, it’s time to stop. Steve Wilhite, who developed the first GIF in 1987, died at age 74 on March 14 of Covid-19. The information was confirmed by his wife, Kathaleen Wilhite, to American radio. NPR.

According to Kathaleen, her husband began to feel unwell at his home in Milford, Ohio, at 1st. March. Subsequently, the couple was hospitalized with the disease. On March 10, Kathaleen had recovered and closely followed her husband’s treatment, who did not survive and died four days later. She did not say whether both were vaccinated.

Steve Wilhite, then an engineer at CompuServe, thought of an image format that was small in size and would work on different systems – the PC, the Macintosh, or other computers of the time, such as the Commodore. The first GIF in history is quite simple: a highly pixelated plane crossing the sky infinitely – the information was given by Steve himself in an interview in May 2012. But there was a detail: at the time the GIF was a still image format, like the JPEG.

In later years, GIF gained technological updates: it was only in 1989 that the format gained the possibility of being animated. And it was in 1995, thanks to the developer Marc Andreessen, responsible for the popular Netscape browser, that GIF animations gained the possibility to run in a loop. A very popular type of GIF at the time was the “under construction” GIF, used on sites that were “still getting ready”.

The pronunciation is ‘JIF’

Despite being used on the internet in the 1990s, GIF’s great revival took place in the early 2010s, with the popularization of social networks such as Twitter and Facebook. The infinite movement format opened a new form of expression on the web, which manages to convey from humor to information. The rejection of Flash, a program created by Adobe, by the smartphone world (in a movement led by Apple) also helped to give strength to the adoption of the format.

In 2013, Steve made a big revelation: the correct pronunciation of the word GIF is “jif”, with a softer sound, and not in the way it became more known. In an interview with The New York Times Steve talked about the pronunciation: “The Oxford English Dictionary accepts both pronunciations. They’re wrong, it’s spelled with a G, but it’s pronounced ‘jif’. End of story.”

Later that year, the creator of the format received an award for his contributions to internet culture at the Lifetime Achievement Award. Steve also said that the baby GIF, a classic of the format, was one of his favorites.

A page honoring the scientist has been created – there, people are sharing memories and stories about him. One of the messages reads: “You have changed the way we talk as a society and immortalized countless moments that would otherwise be fleeting. With this, you have established your legacy as a pioneer of modern communication. Rest in peace and thank you for everything you worked so hard to deliver.”

Steve leaves two sons and a daughter.