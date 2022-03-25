Strange cosmic sources of radio start to get less mysterious

space

Image of the radio frequency emission of a “strange radio circle”.

[Imagem: Ray P. Norris et al. – 10.1093/mnras/stac701]

strange radio circles

Astronomers have obtained new information about some of the most mysterious objects in the Universe, sources that emit very strong radio frequency radiation, but which no one yet knows what they are.

The most mysterious of these sources are the “strange circles of radio”, also known by the acronym in English ORCs (odd radio circles).

Discovered in 2020 by the ASKAP radio telescope in Australia, these circular features are really strange because they only seem to emit radio frequency signals, not appearing when astronomers search for them using optical, infrared or X-ray telescopes.

Furthermore, all that are known are that they are almost perfectly circular, are strongest at their edges – indicating some sort of initial explosion – typically have a galaxy at their center and are huge, about a million light-years across. diameter, which is 16 times larger than our Milky Way.

Possible explanations for ORCs

Now, Ray Norris has led an international team that used several radio telescopes to observe the five known ORCs so far.

This allowed us to eliminate competing explanations – which included wormhole throats – and keep only three main possibilities.

According to these new observations, the strange radio circles can be:

Remnants of a massive explosion at the center of its host galaxy, like the merger of two supermassive black holes;

powerful jets of energetic particles coming out of the center of the galaxy; or

result of a “termination shock” of star production in the galaxy.

To really understand the strange radio circles, astronomers will have to wait for even more sensitive radio telescopes to be built, like the SKA Observatory, which is supported by more than a dozen countries.

“Without a doubt, SKA telescopes, once built, will find many more ORCs and will be able to tell us more about the life cycle of galaxies,” said Professor Norris.

Fast radio bursts (FRBs) probably originate from magnetic sources.

[Imagem: Danielle Futselaar/ASTRON]

quick bursts of radio

The other novelty concerns the most famous fast radio bursts, or FRBs in the English acronym (fast radio bursts).

Franz Kirsten and colleagues at Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden found that FRB FRB-20200120E, first observed in 2020 in the constellation Ursa Major, appears to be located within a dense cluster of ancient stars.

This is a surprise because most accepted theories suggest that FRBs are emitted by neutron stars called magnetars, which should not be present in ancient star clusters.

First observed in 2007, fast radio bursts are short, intense pulses of radio waves of unknown origin. Because they are unpredictable, they have been notoriously difficult to study.

Not to waste all the effort so far to solve the riddle, Kirsten and her colleagues then claim it is possible that magnetars could also be formed by ancient stars.

magnetic sources

Meanwhile, and reinforcing the magnetar idea, Kenzie Nimmo and colleagues at the Netherlands Institute of Astronomy discovered a rapid burst of radio glowing in very short pulses, in the nanosecond range, and very strong.

As a result, the team says that FRB-20200120E, the same one observed by the Swedish team, bridges the gap between the signals seen from young pulsars and magnetars in the Milky Way and the more powerful bursts emitted by distant extragalactic FRBs.

This suggests that these phenomena share a common mechanism for emitting magnetic energy, which can operate over a wide range of timescales and luminosities.

