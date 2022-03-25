Study proposes to reconsider the name of Machu Picchu, in Peru; understand – Galileo Magazine

+



Study proposes reconsidering the name of Machu Picchu in Peru (Photo: Giorgia Doglioni/ Unsplash )

Symbol of the Inca Empire, the cinematographic setting of Machu Picchu attracts thousands of tourists to Peru every year, making it one of the most visited attractions in Latin America. However, the place is still surrounded by mysteries for the historiographical community, one of which is its name.

Historian Donato Amado Gonzales of the Peruvian Ministry of Culture and archaeologist Brian S. Bauer of the University of Illinois in the United States reviewed 1911 field notes by American explorer Hiram Bingham, as well as maps of the early 20th century and century-old land documents in different archives.

In an article published in Ñawpa Pacha: Journal of Andean Archeologythe researchers conclude that the Incas originally called the site Huayna Picchu, in reference to the rocky ridge that is close to the ancient city, not Machu Picchu.

Research shows that the ruins of an Inca city called Huayna Picchu are mentioned in a 1904 atlas, published seven years before Bingham arrived in Peru. In addition, there are documents that detail that Bingham was informed in 1911 of ruins called Huayna Picchu along the Urubamba River before leaving Cusco to search for the site.

“We began to have uncertainties about the name of the ruins when Bingham first visited them, and then we reviewed several maps and printed atlases prior to Bingham’s visit to the ruins,” says Bauer, a professor of anthropology at the University of Illinois, in a statement. “There is significant data that suggests that the Inca city was actually called Picchu or, more likely, Huayna Picchu.”

Research has shown that the ruins of an Inca city called Huayna Picchu are mentioned in a 1904 atlas, published seven years before Bingham arrived in Peru (Photo: Gabriel Rojas/Unsplash)

According to Bauer, the most definitive connections with the original name of the Inca city were preserved in accounts written by Spaniards shortly after the region came under European control. “We ended the study with an impressive account of the end of the 16th century, when the indigenous people of the region thought about returning to reoccupy the place they called Huayna Picchu”, says Bauer.