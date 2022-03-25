Supreme Court Justice’s Wife Pressed Trump Aide Not to Recognize US Election Results, Press Says | World

Virginia Thomas, wife of US Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, pressured an aide to Donald Trump so that he would not recognize the 2020 election result, according to reports in The Washington Post and CBS.

According to the publication, Virginia would have made several calls to Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, asking for the election not to be recognized. The newspaper’s information was confirmed by a source who preferred not to be identified.

Earlier, the American network CNN had reported that a US Congressional commission, responsible for investigating the Capitol invasion, had collected 29 text messages from Virginia addressed to Meadows.

Virginia is a conservative activist and is married to Judge Clarence Thomas, who was nominated for the position in 1991 by then President George HW Bush – Bush Sr. – of the Republican Party, the same as President Trump.

According to “The New York Times”, in one of the messages sent to Trump’s chief of staff, Virginia would have said: “Release the Kraken [monstro marinho] and save us from the left that tries to overthrow the US”, a popular slogan among netizens who are adept at conspiracy theories.

A movement that tried to discredit the result of the 2020 elections and that – somehow – believed that Trump could remain in power even without the votes of the electoral colleges was the trigger for the invasion of the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Thousands of pro-Trump protesters stormed the US Congressional headquarters as both houses confirmed the victory of now President Joe Biden. The counting of votes had to be delayed. Five people died during the invasion.

The Washington Post reported that the messages — which comprise a more than 9,000-page dossier of investigations into the January 6, 2021, attack — make no reference to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

However, this would be the first time that investigations show that Virginia Thomas would have used her network of influence to try to support the then president’s strategy to turn the result of the elections – and also shows how Meadows openly discussed the matter.

The attorney for Trump’s chief of staff confirmed to The Washington Post that the messages actually existed but that neither Meadows nor Thomas would comment on the content of the texts released by the press.