Teenagers may be responsible for attacks on Microsoft and NVIDIA

While many kids and teens are playing Minecraft or using TikTok, it seems that others prefer to run high-level hacking attacks. According to Bloomberg, the attacks that happened to Microsoft and NVIDIA were carried out by a group led by a 16-year-old who lives with his mother near Oxford, England.

The Lapsus$ hacker group, which has already claimed responsibility for the invasions of the technology giants, is led by this teenager, according to investigations that are taking place at the request of the companies that suffered the attack. The unnamed minor remains under investigation, despite authorities already getting close to the evidence needed to incriminate him.

According to investigations, the teenage English hacker’s personal information came from rival groups to Lapsus$. One of the information is the child’s address. A Bloomberg reporter went to the address and spoke to the boy’s mother over the intercom for 10 minutes. The mother said she knew nothing about the allegations against her son and did not want to expose the minor.

Interestingly, another suspect who is part of the group is a teenager who lives in Brazil. It was not clear if it is a Brazilian or a foreigner who lives here. The two are not the only minors in the group, as the investigation led authorities to identify other teenagers in other criminal actions.



One of the investigative team members said that the Lapsus$ hackers are so talented, that while they were following the group’s actions, they had doubts if the activity they were seeing was not an automated action. The group has even invaded company meetings held on Zoom.

Microsoft, one of the victims of the group, said that Lapsus$ is in a “extortion campaign against multiple organizations”. Bill Gates’ company goes further and says that the hacker group has the support of people inside the victim companies. Despite being talented, the group still leaves gaps in their attacks. “Unlike most groups that fall under the radar, DEV-0537 (Microsoft’s Lapsus$ ID) doesn’t seem to cover its tracks,” Microsoft said in a publication.

Regarding the main English suspect, neither the boy’s family nor the British or American authorities have given further information. Also according to Bloomberg, the Lapsus$ group said it is on “vacation” right now. “Some of our members are on vacation until March 30th. We should be quiet for a bit. Thank you for understanding us. We will try to get back to leaking stuff soon,” the hackers said on a Telegram channel.

Source: Bloomberg