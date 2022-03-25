Test pilot found not guilty by jury in 737 MAX tragedies case

One of the main accused of complacency in the tragic events involving the Boeing 737 MAX has been acquitted in a US court.

The charge was against Mark Forkner, Boeing’s chief test pilot, who, according to the prosecution, was aware of the problems with MCAS and that this system would not be presented to future 737 MAX pilots, but still would not have acted against this posture of hiding risks in your company.

He was indicted in October last year by the US Department of Justice on six counts for his actions, including lying during the certification process for the new aircraft. He was also accused of having omitted from documents sent to the FAA what MCAS really was and how it worked, even mentioning that he used “Jedi Techniques” to deceive the authorities.

A spokesperson for the North Texas Attorney’s Office told Reuters the trial has come to an end as the popular jury has ruled to exonerate the former test pilot, who has been seen as a scapegoat in the process. Relatives of victims of the tragedies maintain that the pilot could even have violated procedures, but he was not the only or main responsible for the failures that occurred in the two accidents in 2018 and 2019, which killed 346 people.

With the end of this process, the legal avenues to find a person responsible for the flaws in the 737 MAX project are practically exhausted, as Boeing has entered into a billion-dollar agreement not to be sued for the accidents.



