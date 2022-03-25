The Brit who decided to be nice to strangers every day for a year | World

“You might think kindness is a sign of weakness, delusion, or compromise, but it’s actually fundamental to how we connect.”

This is claimed by Robin Banerjee, from the Kindness Research Center at the University of Sussex, UK.

“For me, being kind is part of the purpose of being alive,” says Bernadette Russell, a kindness activist.

For Nina Andersen, founder of the Community Senior Letters project, “acts of kindness are needed in the world, now more than ever.”

Robin Banerjee, Bernadette Russell and Nina Andersen spoke to the BBC about the extraordinary power of kindness and kindness and its impact on our own mental health.

The extraordinary power of kindness

“In 2011, I was sitting in a cafeteria, having my breakfast, when I looked at a television and there was a double-decker bus in London on fire,” says Bernadette Russell.

What she was seeing were the biggest riots in modern British history, triggered by the death of 29-year-old Mark Duggan, who was shot to death by police in Tottenham on 4 August 2011.

“It felt like a civil war,” recalls Russell. “And there was a very negative reaction to the riots that also upset me a lot. I started to get more and more desperate to see how huge the problems in the world are. And I didn’t know what I could do.”

A few days later, Russell was at a post office and saw that a stranger was missing a few coins to buy a stamp. And she gave him the coins.

“Your gratitude was huge compared to the little time and money I spent. But I thought, ‘I put a smile on your face,’ and it did me good. On the way home, I came up with a risky plan to do an act of kindness every day to a stranger for a year. It changed my life!”

Studies have shown many times that kindness is intuitive. The more time we have to think, the less kind we are. Even children have an instinct to help when they feel connected to others.

And being kind can also have powerful effects on our brains. “It’s one of the great paradoxes of kindness that a kind act intended to benefit others actually has positive consequences for yourself,” says Robin Banerjee, who is dean of the Faculty of Psychology at the University of Sussex in England.

According to him, “there are activation patterns in the brain that correspond to a stimulus to well-being. The forms of reward in the brain are activated when people perform acts of kindness.”

Kindness triggers neurotransmitters in the brain, which are the chemical messengers that control our mood. Pleasant sensations generated by neurotransmitters drive a sense of connection with others.

“The relationships necessary to work in cooperation are based on basic social connections. Therefore, it is fundamental to the way human beings interact with each other”, emphasizes the psychologist.

But what happened to Bernadette Russell during the period when she set out to be kind every day for an entire year?

She told the BBC that the experience turned out to be “utterly heartbreaking, completely terrifying, occasionally expensive and sometimes physically dangerous, like when I carried very heavy groceries four miles to a lady’s apartment. It was very, very tiring and incredibly tiring. inspiring.”

Russell had felt the chemical effects of the so-called helper’s high—the special tingling sensation that comes over us when we’re kind.

“I was in ecstasy every day. Most of the time, I felt a kind of gentle energy enveloping my heart as well as my belly… In short, I felt really good.”

But if kindness is so beneficial and it’s in our nature, why don’t we live in a kinder world?

For Banerjee, “We human beings are predisposed to be kind, but also to be cruel to other people. Our environment makes a big difference.”

“When you think of a very successful person, do you think of someone nice? Or a celebrity or someone very rich?” asks the psychologist. “What can we do to change the narrative of success so that it can involve positive relationships with others?”

Bernadette Russell states that “we need to question all stories that portray kindness as a weakness”.

The Kindness Test – a recent study devised by the University of Sussex and released by the BBC, which involved more than 60,000 people worldwide – found that two-thirds of people believe the Covid-19 pandemic has caused people were kinder.

In the first confinement of 2020, British teenager Nina Andersen created a campaign for school students to write for the elderly.

“I thought about how old people no longer had contact beyond the walls of their retirement homes,” she says. “What started out as a very small localized idea has turned into something much bigger than I could have imagined. [O projeto] has reached over 250 schools and over 250 care homes, with positive impacts for thousands of people.” And his campaign went beyond UK borders.

“What we saw during this period was how much we yearned to help each other. What we need to do now is remember the immense kindness that we were capable of”, says Bernadette Russell.

How could a world be made kinder?

Robin Banerjee says, “It’s not just about instructing people in a certain environment to be kind. We need to change our environment so that it feels normal to be kind.”

“I would like to see all businesses, schools, hospitals and all public services form a manifesto of kindness. So that everyone asks, ‘Is this kind?’ So that it becomes a common topic in our conversations at all levels of all organizations, everywhere,” says Bernadette Russell.

But wanting big changes doesn’t mean small acts of kindness aren’t meaningful. Russell says that “the biggest lesson for me was accepting the fact that every day I can do something, whether it’s just greeting someone or smiling… that’s how we change the world.”

For Nina Andersen, “each of your good deeds increases the possibility that they will reproduce and form a circle of kindness.”

And Robin Banerjee points out that “small things can actually be big things. All those little things that you think aren’t relevant can be the most important thing in creating an environment that really allows people to feel good and can work.” together to take on really big challenges.”

“Just as a beach is made up of a billion grains of sand, there is this beautiful humility in saying ‘I can, at any time and at any time of day, collaborate to make the world a better place,'” concludes Russell.