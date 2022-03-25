The impact of the war on Ukraine – Economy

THE Ukraine war completes one month and has already had important consequences for the economy.

They mix with those produced by the pandemic that not only killed 6.1 million people (of which 660,000 were in Brazil), but also imposed major changes in global production and distribution chains.

The sanctions imposed on Russia by the western block increased shortages of essential inputs and products. The world economy had not yet recovered from the disorganization of trade flows imposed by Covid-19 and, however, faces even more disruption with the interruption of production processes and the blocking of shipping routes. Everywhere, companies and public authorities are being forced to reinforce stocks of essential products, which increases demand and causes a gallop in prices. That’s what’s happening with the Petroleumwith fertilizers and with food, especially wheat, corn and Soy. World inflation, which was already accentuated with rising costs throughout the pandemic, now tends to increase even more.

Some analysts see this as a step backwards in the globalization because it induces economic agents to seek more security and more suppliers, instead of focusing on more efficiency and lower costs. Example: if you can’t get fertilizers from Russia, you have to get them wherever you can, at higher prices. But globalization is more than that. THE Europe united as never before, never before had the rest of the world imposed such drastic and rapid reprisals on a great power.

The big central banks seem bewildered. Are pressured to raise interest rates to fight inflation and also to increase the withdrawal of the trillions in resources dumped during the pandemic to tackle the downturn in economic activity. But they act blocked, because they cannot accentuate the deceleration of the businesses.

Brazil’s economy faces a mix of good and bad effects. Among the good ones is the large increase in revenues with export in commodities, such as oil, ores and grains. On the other hand, this increase in revenues tends to improve the performance of public accounts, thanks to the bonanza produced by oil royalties and the increase in revenue provided by the rise in fuels and food.

The improvement in external accounts plus the sharp acceleration in interest rates have been dropping foreign currency quotations and, through this transmission belt, acting to mitigate the rise in the prices of imported products, which can also help to contain inflation.

But the balloon of inflation gained more hot air and is spreading through the markets with the movements of general defense (distributive conflict), whose more pronounced effect is even greater soaring in prices.

*CELSO MING IS ECONOMY COMMENTATOR