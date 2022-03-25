The Witcher: School of the Lynx creator talks about choosing CDPR

Confirmation that the new game in the series The Witcher will address the Escola do Lince took many fans by surprise. After all, unlike other schools like Wolf, Cat and Viper, Lynx doesn’t exist in the franchise’s official canon, having been a fan creation of Geralt’s saga.

The creator of the new group of wizards, identified as SMiki55, gave an interview to eurogamer this Thursday (24) explaining about the creative process. One of the aspects he mentioned was the surprise to see CD Projekt Red taking into account his fanfic to create the plot of the new title.

“We [os escritores de fanfiction] we do not claim to have terms such as ‘School of [inserir animal aqui]’ and anyone is free to make their own Witcher school regardless of our ideas – including CD Projekt.”

School of the Lynx fanart

The author also commented that despite having thought about the emergence of the new school, the creation was done collectively by fans. “The roots were planted by the Witcher190 [um usuário do wiki de The Witcher], who found a fanart of the medallion and created the ‘Escola do Lince’ page that basically said: ‘this article is free for anyone to edit’. The locket looked cool and somehow prompted me to come up with a story for it.”

SMiki55 explained that he decided to write a story of Lambert and Keira creating Escola do Lince because he “ships” the duo and therefore wanted to give them “things to do” after the happy ending version of The Witcher 3.

As the franchise’s fan wiki points out, the school emerged from the members of the Cat School who decided to band together to recover Dyn Marv’s caravan from Nilfgaard’s soldiers. Additionally, Lambert created the group to honor his friend Aiden and honor his legacy.

So, what do you think of the plot of the new one? The Witcher be based on a fan-created story?