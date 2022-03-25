Thief accidentally shoots and kills accomplice in robbery in Peru; Look

A robbery ended in death when two robbers tried to rob a delivery man, but during the assault on the victim, one of the criminals accidentally shot his partner.

The episode took place on Monday night (21) in Hualmay, Peru, and was filmed by the local security camera circuit.

The images are strong:

The delivery man was parked with his motorcycle in front of a commercial establishment and using his cell phone. From behind, two men dressed in black appeared who surrounded the victim and threatened him. The criminals’ objective was to take the motorcycle.

According to the images, the delivery man was apparently obeying the robbers, as he was preparing to get off the motorcycle. However, one of the criminals hit him on the head with the butt of his gun. Thus, the revolver fired at the other thief, who fainted on the spot. According to information from the Peruvian newspaper El Comerciothe shot hit him in the left eye and killed him instantly.

Caught by surprise, the criminal quickly dropped the victim’s arm and ran down the sidewalk and abandoned the body of the accomplice on the street.

According to the news portal Andean sitethe man who died was identified as Roberto Arturo Balazar Meza, 27, who also worked as a delivery man.

After the accidental homicide, the motorcycle owner called the police officers. The criminal’s body was quickly removed from the scene. During the deposition, the delivery man explained how the whole situation occurred and claimed to have no responsibility for the murder.

On the other hand, the whereabouts of the thief who fled has not yet been released and his identity has not been discovered either, as during the attempted robbery he was wearing a black balaclava.