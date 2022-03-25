This is the best way to tell if you have high cholesterol – Metro World News Australia

The substance is produced naturally by humans, in the liver region, but it can also be acquired through food. Depending on the case, the indication of high blood cholesterol can worry.

When ingested, it is transferred through the bloodstream and adhered to the walls of the arteries, which can become a risk for cardiovascular health, causing a number of diseases.

Cholesterol is broken down in two ways. Lipoproteins transport the substance to the arteries and there are two types, low density (LDL) and high density (HDL), popularly known as ‘good’ cholesterol and ‘bad’ cholesterol.

While LDL accumulates in the arteries, increasing the chances of serious coronary and heart disease, HDL allows bad cholesterol to return to the liver and be eliminated.

How to identify if I have high cholesterol?

The problem does not produce any symptoms. Instead, if left untreated, according to the Meganotícias website, cholesterol can develop and cause a heart attack or stroke. But it is possible to find out whether or not you have high cholesterol in a very simple way.

The only way to detect high cholesterol is through a blood test. If you ever have an elevated level, your doctor may order regular tests.

Elevated cholesterol can develop from factors such as eating too much saturated fat, smoking, alcohol use, and lack of exercise. Therefore, a specific diet and physical activity are recommended to lower cholesterol.

Attention!

This text is for informational purposes only and is not intended to give diagnoses for diseases. If in doubt, consult a doctor and never use medication without a specialist’s prescription.

