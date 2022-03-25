Tramandaí has ​​the first confirmed case of dengue in 2022

The first case of dengue in 2022 on the North Coast of Rio Grande do Sul was confirmed in Tramandaí. The diagnosis was made this week. According to the Municipal Health Surveillance, the 71-year-old patient had mild symptoms, such as headaches, body aches and fever.

The case is considered imported. The elderly woman who was infected by the Aedes Aegypti mosquito arrived in Tramandaí over the weekend to visit family members. She is a resident of the northern region of Rio Grande do Sul, in the city of Camargo, where there are already other confirmed cases.

Agents to combat endemic diseases of the Municipal Health Department carry out the delimitation of an area of ​​300 meters around the house where the case was confirmed, in the Zona Nova neighborhood. According to the agent, Vitor Costa de Oliveira, the teams are visiting all the properties in the vicinity to identify and eliminate possible sources of standing water.

Prevention and whistleblowing

The Health Surveillance of Tramandaí asks the population of the city to help in two ways. The most important is eliminating all sources of standing water, which become breeding grounds for Aedes Aegypti. The second is denouncing places that can facilitate the proliferation of the insect, such as swimming pools without maintenance and vacant lots with possible outbreaks.

Contacts for complaints are via email [email protected] or by phone (51) 3684-9085 or (51) 3684-6979.

North Coast and RS

According to the Arbovirus monitoring panel of the State Health Department, there are no confirmed cases in other cities on the North Coast this year. The system points out notifications of suspected cases in Torres, Santo Antônio da Patrulha and Três Cachoeiras.

Of the 23 municipalities in the region, 14 are considered to be infested by the Aedes Aegypti mosquito: Arroio do Sal, Balneário Pinhal, Capão da Canoa, Capivari do Sul, Cidreira, Imbé, Mostardas, Osório, Santo Antônio da Patrulha, Terra de Areia, Torres, Tramandaí, Three Waterfalls and Xangri-La.

In all of Rio Grande do Sul, 1,715 cases of dengue were confirmed in 2022. The data include the period until March 19. Another 3,584 are under investigation.

home care

– Keep the water tank and lids of vats and barrels tightly closed

– Change and wash water plant pots once a week

– Put the trash in plastic bags and keep the trash closed tightly

– Tires should be stored indoors.

– In drains that cannot be closed, place a screen to prevent the entry of the mosquito