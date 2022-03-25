UN passes resolution against Russia’s ‘hostility’







Cemetery in Mykolaiv, a city in southern Ukraine besieged by Russia Photo: EPA / Ansa – Brazil

The UN General Assembly approved on Thursday (24) a resolution calling for an immediate halt to “hostility on the part of Russia” in Ukraine.

The text received 140 votes in favor and only five against, including that of Russia itself, in addition to 38 abstentions, in yet another diplomatic defeat by Moscow at the United Nations. The score is almost equal to the March 2 resolution condemning the invasion of Ukraine.

At the time, the measure received 141 votes in favor and five against, in addition to 35 abstentions. The only countries that voted “no” in both cases were Belarus, North Korea, Eritrea, Russia and Syria. China abstained in both votes.

Thursday’s resolution calls for the “immediate cessation of hostilities by Russia, in particular any attacks against civilians”, and for humanitarian, medical and journalistic access to places of conflict. The text is not binding, but carries symbolic weight by exposing Moscow’s isolation from the international community.

To justify the abstention, the Chinese ambassador to the UN, Zhang Jun, said that he appreciated the “principles” of the resolution, but said that some items “go beyond the humanitarian issue in Ukraine”. Beijing defended a draft proposed by South Africa that did not name Russia by name.