US deported 580 children born in Brazil to Haiti, says NGO







Street in Port-au-Prince, capital of Haiti, in December 2021 Photo: César Muñoz Acebes/Human Rights Watch

The number of Haitians being deported, often along with relatives of other nationalities, after trying to illegally enter the U.Scontinues to increase in 2022, according to a report by the Human Rights Watch released this Thursday, 24. The percentage of children among the deportees increased from 16% in 2021 to 25% in the first months of 2022.

“It is inconceivable for any government to send people back to Haiti considering the deterioration of security conditions in the country and the consequent worsening of risks to life,” said César Muñoz, researcher for the Americas at HRW, in the document.

According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM)25,765 people were sent to Haiti between January 2021 and February 26, 2022. The flow greatly increased from September 2021, when the US began to implement its repatriation policy from Del Río, Texas.

The US alone repatriated 20,309 people, that is, 79% of the total, with 5,004 children among them.

People are sent back, in most cases, on flights, but they can also be sent by sea. According to the HRW report, 1,142 were shipped to Haiti by sea between January 2021 and February 2022, 794 from the US and 348 from Cuba.

children of haitians

Among those sent back to Haiti are children who were born in other countries, such as Brazil and Chile, daughters of Haitians. Between September 19, 2021 and February 14, 2022, the US sent 2,320 children to Haiti along with their parents, according to the IOM.

Among these children, 1,600 were Chilean, 580 were Brazilian and 140 were from other nationalities, such as Argentines, Mexicans and Venezuelans.

This is because most Haitians repatriated by the US had left Haiti many years earlier, fleeing violence and lack of economic opportunity, and were living in South American countries, mainly Chile and Brazil.

The covid-19 pandemic has made life for these families difficult. The economic crisis and the expectation that the migration policy of the government of Joe Biden was milder led Haitians and their families to try to enter the US.