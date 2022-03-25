Veto on breaking patents may affect the use of a drug for covid-19 in the SUS, says GTPI

Experts have warned lawmakers about the risk of purchasing and distributing a drug for severe cases of covid-19 (baricitinib) are not available in the public network. The problem is Jair Bolsonaro’s veto of the project on breaking patents on medicines and vaccines against covid-19, which invalidates the law that would facilitate the purchase and production of generics for these medicines and immunizers, such as baricitinib. The alert is from Working Group on Intellectual Property (GTPI), formed by researchers from different areas. The commission on incorporation of SUS technologies recommended the use of the drug and held a public consultation that ended this Thursday, 24.

AGAIN. The presidential veto even entered the agenda of last Thursday’s session of Congress, but was postponed for the sixth time in a row. According to the GTPI, the validation of the law could mean savings of more than R$ 2.7 billion for the Health budget in the purchase of baricitinib.

AROUND. The price of the patented drug will be R$381 per treatment in Brazil, while generic versions of the same treatment, already available in other countries, cost around R$27.

EVALUATION. “The National Congress has been postponing since September 2021 the overthrow of the veto and, as a result, Brazilians are left without the new medications available on the shelves of the Unified Health System and in hospitals. The presidential veto only worsens the situation of the pandemic”, said Felipe Carvalho, coordinator of GTPI.

PROHIBITED COLOR. “The eventual exclusion of red in the PL logo is a case that oscillates between ignorance and bad taste, denying the ideas of social liberalism, formulated by the loyal and honorable deputy Álvaro Valle”, said former PL marketer Vladimir Porfírio about the change in the party logo for the launch of Bolsonaro’s candidacy.

PRIVATE SIGNS (by Kleber Sales). Valdemar Costa Neto, president of the PL

I’M OUT. Asked if her trip to the PSD was related to the possible arrival of Eduardo Leite (PSDB) to the party, former senator Ana Amélia replied: “It was no coincidence”.

GROWN UP. The Free movement, created by PSL dissidents after Bolsonaro joined in 2018, quadrupled the number of leaders for this election year. Now, there are 4 thousand associates – 42 are in elected positions. So far, 93 leaders are certified and can be candidates in October.

CLICK Roberto Requião, Former Senator (PT-PR)

In a mocking tone, PT said he donated BRL 1 to Deltan Dallagnol to pay the BRL 75,000 that Justice forced the former prosecutor to pay Lula.

INNOVATION. The construction of the Praia do Futuro desalination plant, in Fortaleza, will have equipment and technology supplied by Israel’s IDE Technologies, the world’s leading company in the field. The Ceará government’s project for the largest plant of this type in the country is carried out by Grupo Marquise.

THERE, I SAID IT! Marcos Pereira, president of the republicans

“Tarcísio de Freitas (who will join the party and run for governor of SP) is a very high-level cadre that is revolutionizing the infrastructure of Brazil.”

COLLABORATED PEDRO VENCESLAU