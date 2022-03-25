Video: ‘The Russians made a big mistake’, says Ukrainian soldier in Kiev

This Thursday, the 24th, the residents of Kiev completed one month since the beginning of the war of Russia at Ukrainewhich killed thousands of people, reduced entire cities to rubble and forced millions to flee their homes.

The biggest military conflict in Europe since World War II has also disrupted the international security order and sent dangerous ripples through the global economy.

From the earliest days, the invasion did not go as Russian President Vladimir Putin had hoped.

After rapidly advancing to the outskirts of Kiev in the early days of the invasion, Russian troops soon became bogged down in the suburbs.

Wielding an AK-47 rifle, Valeri Vishtalyuk, a Ukrainian soldier, said morale was high among Ukrainians.

“They are not afraid of anything… The Ukrainians have come together like never before,” said Vishtalyuk. “And the Russians made a big mistake in choosing our country, our land.”

Instead of surrendering as the Kremlin had hoped, Ukrainian troops reacted fiercely across all sectors, thwarting Russian attempts to quickly enter other major cities, including Kharkiv and Chernihiv.

Russia has also failed to gain full control of the skies over Ukraine despite massive attacks on the country’s air force and air defense assets.

Kiev officials say about 80 buildings were destroyed by Russian bombing and that half of its 3 million people have left the city.

Some who stayed hope that better days will come.

“I try to keep calm and just hope that it all ends and everything is fine, like it was before, and see the smiles come back to people’s faces and enjoy life,” said Andriy Zyuba, a resident of Kiev.

Western officials say that during the war, Russian troops were hampered by persistent supply shortages, struggling to obtain food and fuel and lacking adequate equipment for the cold.

Sensing that the war could go on much longer, Evhenii Sosnovskyi, a cafe owner in central Kiev, wants to try to get back to normal.

“I understood that it’s not a matter of a week or two weeks, maybe not even a month,” Sosnovskyi said.

“For people to believe in a future, each of us needs support. Relatives, family, military need that support. That’s why we decided to open it.”

Even with his offensive stalled and the Russian economy shuddering under the blow of Western sanctions, Putin shows no sign of backing down.

Despite the ruble’s fall and consumer prices soaring, Russian polls show strong support for Putin.

Putin demands that Ukraine adopt a neutral status, abandon its attempt to join NATO, agree to demilitarization, recognize Russia’s sovereignty over Crimea and recognize the independence of rebellious republics in the Donbas region.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said earlier this week that Ukraine is ready to discuss neutral status along with security guarantees that would prevent any further aggression.

But he said the status of Crimea and the breakaway regions could only be discussed after a ceasefire and the withdrawal of Russian troops.

know more

+ Video: Elderly woman dies after having her arm ripped off during robbery in the US

+ Video: Young man points gun at student’s head during fight at school door

+ Owner of the ‘biggest butt in Brazil’ is harassed on the street



+ Video: Plane crash in China is captured by security camera

+ DF: Wife of personal who assaulted a homeless person says: ‘I saw the image of God’

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ What happens in the brain when we die? Scientists already have an answer

+ Japan’s ‘Death Stone’ breaks after nearly a thousand years

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat





