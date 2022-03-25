War in Ukraine leaves 4.3 million children displaced

More than half of Ukrainian children, about 4.3 million, have left their homes to flee the insecurity and fighting unleashed by the invasion of Russia, which began on February 24, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) reported today (24). ).

“A month of war in Ukraine has displaced 4.3 million children, more than half of the country’s estimated 7.5 million child population,” the institution said in a statement.

Some 1.8 million children have crossed the Ukrainian border to seek refuge in neighboring countries and 2.5 million are internally displaced.

“The war caused one of the fastest large-scale displacements of children since the Second World War,” said UNICEF Director-General Catherine Russell.

“It’s a sad reality that risks having lasting consequences for generations to come. Children’s safety, well-being and access to essential services are threatened by horrific and uninterrupted violence,” he said.

At least 81 children were killed in Ukraine and 108 were injured, according to a report released this Wednesday (23) by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR). The actual numbers are likely much higher.

The war also had devastating consequences on civilian infrastructure and access to basic services, with 1.4 million people without access to clean water.

Unicef ​​also reported that more than 450,000 children aged six to 23 months need additional food support.

The UN agency has noted a reduction in routine and childhood immunization coverage, including measles and polio, and fears this will quickly lead to epidemics, especially in crowded places where people take refuge to escape violence.

“In just a few weeks, the war has wreaked havoc on Ukraine’s children,” lamented the director.

“Children urgently need peace and protection, their rights. Unicef ​​continues to call for an immediate ceasefire and protection of children. The critical infrastructure they depend on, including hospitals, schools and buildings housing civilians, must never be attacked. “, said Catherine.

The United Nations Children’s Fund and its partners work to bring humanitarian aid to children in Ukraine and neighboring countries. The agency has already delivered medical supplies to 49 hospitals in nine regions, including Kiev, Kharkiv, Dnipro and Lviv, and continues to distribute water and hygiene products in besieged communities.

In the coming weeks, the organization plans to start delivering cash transfers to the most vulnerable families and creating spaces for children in special locations across the country.

However, “despite intense efforts to ensure safe, rapid and unhindered humanitarian access, difficulties continue to exist in the most affected areas”, recalled the director.

