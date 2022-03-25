‘We can’t go into a world war and with nuclear weapons’, says former NATO Secretary General | Ukraine and Russia

Spaniard Javier Solana was secretary general of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) when the western and military alliance expanded its membership with the entry of Eastern European countries, despite opposition from Russia.

He held the post between 1995 and 1999 and it was in the last year of his administration that the NATO bombings against the then Yugoslavia (today Serbia and Montenegro) took place.

That country was led by Slobodan Milosevic, with thousands of refugees due to ethnic persecution. The NATO move, carried out when Madeleine Albright, who died this week, was US Secretary of State, was carried out without a mandate from the United Nations Security Council. Russia supported the then Yugoslavia.

Years later on a visit to Kosovo, already representing the European Union, Javier Solana was criticized by Milosevic’s supporters. “A new story has been opened in the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia,” he said at the time in the face of criticism, according to Spanish media.

In this exclusive interview with BBC News Brazil, speaking during a train trip in Barcelona, ​​Solana said that nothing justifies Vladimir Putin’s attacks on Ukraine.

He affirms that Western leaders must do everything to avoid a war with Russia, which is a nuclear power, but he also said that the Western alliance provides, in the fifth article of the 1949 Treaty, which constituted NATO, the principle of self-defense.

In other words, any attack on a member country will be collectively responded to by military means. “Nothing justifies Russia attacking Ukraine with cannons and if NATO is hit it must react”, says the former NATO secretary.

BBC News Brazil – A nato made strategic mistakes that led to the current situation with the invasion of Russia in Ukraine? In 2008, Ukraine was invited to be part of the nato…

Javier Solana – I did not attend the 2008 meeting. But some asked to go further and other countries, such as France and Germany, were more cautious about taking this step. Because, let’s see, the alliance is a decisive alliance that, therefore, has to have countries that are stable. And there were those who thought that Ukraine was not fully stabilized to do something like this.

BBC News Brazil – What is your vision today? The expansion of nato for the countries of the ex-Soviet bloc, was it not a strategic mistake? And keeping the invitation to Ukraine (after the 2014 conflict)?

Solana – I was Secretary General of NATO when the expansion of other countries took place, which are Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

BBC News Brasil – In your view, what led to Russia to invade Ukraine? Cannot be linked to the history of the nato…

Solana – I don’t think there is any reason to invade a country with which there is no major conflict. It is a very serious mistake and what Putin is doing is changing international law. There is no explanation.

BBC News Brazil – Analysts said that as Ukraine wanted to be part of the natoPutin reacted with the invasion.

Solana – This is not justifiable. Ukraine is not part of NATO and this possibility is not foreseen even in the near future. Maybe someday it can be…. But countries cannot resolve conflicts with cannons. It is a violation of international law, it is unacceptable.

BBC News Brazil – On Thursday (24/3), Western leaders are meeting in Brussels for summits of the natothe G7 and the European Union….

Solana – I know I know. I’m following.

BBC News Brazil – More weapons were sent to Ukraine, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson even talked about sending missiles.

Solana – I think it is necessary to help Ukraine. But in a way that doesn’t end up generating an even bigger war.

BBC News Brazil – But in what way?

Solana – The leaders of the Western world must avoid a confrontation between NATO and Russia. Nobody wants that and you have to do everything possible to make sure that doesn’t happen. We cannot go into a world war and with nuclear weapons. It would be a horror.

BBC News Brazil – In recent days, Russian attacks hit an area very close to the border with Poland. THE nato must react if there are actions in the territories of the countries of the bloc…

Solana – Certainly. I don’t have the slightest doubt about that. They must react in accordance with article five of the covenant. If a (NATO) country is attacked, the alliance must react collectively.

BBC News Brazil – That is, if Putin attacks in the territory of Poland, for example, which is the country that is receiving the most Ukrainian refugees, the nato on the whole should react, in your opinion…

Solana – Yes absolutely yes. NATO will analyze and make the decision it deems appropriate, but there is article five that determines that any country (of the Western alliance) that is attacked must be defended.

BBC News Brazil – The President of the United States, Joe Biden, spoke of the risk of a third world war if there is a confrontation between the nato and the Russia. There is no such risk…

Solana – That’s what I told you at the beginning. Leaders must do everything possible to avoid a confrontation between the Atlantic Alliance and Russia.

BBC News Brazil – A nato had its role during the Cold War, antagonizing the Soviet bloc and the Warsaw Pact. After the end of the Soviet Union (USSR) and the Warsaw Pact, the nato Have you lost your reason for being?

Solana – I do not think so. NATO continued to be a group of European countries, where there were very big wars between them, a mutual defense group, and the alliance is and was important so that any kind of war did not occur. There is no point in getting rid of something that worked during the Cold War.

BBC News Brazil – A nato still important in your opinion..

BBC News Brazil – There are many differences between the weapons potential of natogives Russia and from Ukraine. if the nato enters the war, what could actually happen?

Solana – I don’t want to put myself in that position.

BBC News Brazil – But the existence of nato and its expansion to Eastern Europe represents a threat to the Russia and to other countries that rival the United States, such as China?

Solana – No, no. It poses no threat to Russia or China.

BBC News Brazil – The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, demanded nato the establishment of a no-fly zone over the country. It would be possible? What are the consequences of this?

Solana – Ukraine’s president is being attacked by a nuclear power and without having done anything to get him attacked. There is no reason for Russia to be attacking civilians and acting as it is acting against a country that has not, that poses no threat to Russia.

Solana – I don’t know why Putin does this.

BBC News Brazil – When you were secretary general of nato Did you experience challenging moments like this for the world?

Solana – I experienced a moment of hope that was exactly when the founding act between Russia and NATO was signed, creating a new institution that was Russia-NATO. And I thought that was the way to go.

BBC News Brasil – Was this agreement positive?